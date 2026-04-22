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23 April 2026

Waltham Forest College names Jane Button as next principal

She will leave a south London college for pastures new in north east London

Anviksha Patel

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Waltham Forest College has appointed Jane Button as its new principal and CEO.

Button will take over this summer from Janet Gardner, who will retire in August after six years in post.

Button will depart her current role as principal of Southwark College, part of NCG, after spending around four years at the helm.

Gardner said earlier this year it was the “right time” to stand down now the college was in a healthy position.

She joined when Waltham Forest College was in early financial intervention. Under her leadership, the college was awarded an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted grade in 2024 and now has ‘strong’ financial health.

The college is expected to achieve a ‘good to outstanding’ financial health grade this academic year, according to its 2025 accounts.

Paul Butler, chair of governors, said: “This is an inspiring new chapter for the college. Building on the outstanding leadership of Janet, we are thrilled to welcome a new principal and CEO who embodies our vision and dedication to excellence.

“With the college in a position of great strength, we are confident this leadership will champion innovation, sustain our momentum, and create lasting impact for our community.”

Button began at NCG in 2020, where she joined Lewisham College as vice principal learner experience and resources.

She became principal of Southwark College in 2022 when previous principal Annette Cast left to lead Stanmore College.

Button has spent 20 years leading and managing post-16 education in several London boroughs.

She started her career as a media and English teacher at Newham Sixth Form College before moving into her first management position at BSix Brooke House Sixth Form College in Hackney.

Button said: “I am absolutely delighted to be appointed as principal and CEO of Waltham Forest College. It is a privilege to take the lead of such an important anchor institution, which has been guided with great integrity and commitment under the leadership of Janet Gardner.

“While I will be very sad to leave the college where I currently serve as principal, I am deeply honoured by the opportunity to serve the staff, students and communities of Waltham Forest College. I look forward to working together to continue to uphold the values, aspirations and future success of this inspirational college”.

Gardner added: “Waltham Forest College is a truly special place, and I am extremely proud of everything we have achieved. I am delighted on Jane’s appointment and I am confident that her leadership will not only take the college forward but also contribute to the continued success and reputation of the further education sector.”

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