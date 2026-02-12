Changing of the guard at Waltham Forest College

Principal Janet Gardner is standing down after taking the college from intervention to 'outstanding' financial health

Waltham Forest College principal Janet Gardner has announced that she will retire in August this year after six years in post.

Gardner, 55, said it is the “right time” to step down thanks to the north east London college’s “strong position” and to prioritise “important family caring responsibilities”.

She leaves the college with an across-the-board ‘outstanding’ Ofsted grade following an inspection in 2024 and an ‘outstanding’ financial health rating.

The college was in early financial intervention when Gardner took the top job in 2020.

In an announcement today, Gardner said: “Waltham Forest College is a truly special place, and I am extremely proud of everything we have achieved and that I will be leaving it in such a strong position, with a highly experienced board of governors, great leadership team and amazing staff.

“I have hugely enjoyed my time leading the college and I want to pay tribute to team forest for their professionalism and commitment to our college, to employers and community partners for their ongoing support, and to our students for all their hard work and dedication.”

Recruitment for a new principal has now started, with interviews planned at the end of March.

Chair of governors Paul Butler said Gardner is an “exceptional” leader who has made a “hugely positive” impact on the college and the people it serves.

He added: “She will leave the college in a very strong position, with an outstanding Ofsted grade and financial health rating, great student experience, a superb team of staff and robust partnerships with employers and our public sector partners.

“Janet’s drive for excellence will continue to be her key legacy for the board and senior team as we continue to serve our local communities. That is a phenomenal legacy.”

Gardner joined the college as principal after a career that included a deputy principal position at Newham College and jobs at several other London FE colleges.

Waltham Forest College has about 2,600 16 to 18-year-old students and about 4,400 adult learners attending its single campus in Walthamstow.