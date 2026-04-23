Skip to content
24 April 2026

FE exit numbers still ‘stubbornly high’ but improving

Pensions data reveals latest trends for sector dogged by low pay and high workload

Anviksha Patel

More from this author
3 min read
|

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

The rate of teachers quitting the FE sector has hit its lowest level in four years, data reveals.

Analysis of the 2023-24 teaching workforce found 14.7 per cent left further education the following year.

This was 1.9 percentage points lower than the previous year and the lowest “attrition rate” since 2019-20 when 14.5 per cent quit.

Exit rates in FE had declined since a 2014-15 peak of 20.8 per cent until four years ago, when numbers began to trend upwards again.

Michael Scott, senior economist at the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER), said the data suggests “some progress has been made in improving retention across the sector”.

However, he added exit “rates remain stubbornly high, and it is clear much more needs to be done”. He called for more funding to improve salaries and action to reduce teacher workload.

Just 8.7 per cent of those who left FE in 2024-25 were found to be working elsewhere in the education sector. This is a decrease of 2 percentage points on the previous cohort.

Younger teachers, aged 29 and under, consistently make up the majority of FE leavers. In 2023-24 they accounted for 42 per cent of teachers exiting the sector.

Pay goes up

The data, collected through the Teachers’ Pension Scheme, shows the overall FE teacher headcount rose 2 per cent in 2024-25 year on year, reaching around 57,000.

In 2024-25, the median full-time equivalent salary of a general FE college teacher was £38,813.

This represented a 3.8 per cent pay rise on the previous year and a 10 per cent rise from 2022-23, when the median pay was £35,271.

However, teachers at sixth form colleges still out-earn their FE college counterparts, reaching a median salary of £48,783 in 2024-25.

The near £10,000 pay gap is the widest since this data was first recorded in 2002.

Seven findings from DfE’s third FE workforce data release

Newbies stay put

Last year, the majority (88 per cent) of 7,500 teachers joining FE for the first time were recruited from outside the education sector.

The data also found three quarters (75.5 per cent) of new teachers who joined in 2023-24 remained in their roles one year later.

This is the highest one-year retention rate in 18 years since 2005-06 when the rate was 82.7 per cent.

Regarding pay, new teachers at general FE colleges earned a median of £33,197 in 2024-25, while sixth form college teachers earned £42,964.

This represents a 3.6 per cent increase for new general FE college teachers from the year prior, and a 14 per cent jump for sixth form teachers.

Share

Explore more on these topics

FE workforce

No Comments

More from this topic

Unions start the clock on binding college pay reform

This year’s pay negotiations urge for deadlines on binding pay talks for teachers and call for 10% salary rise
1w | FE workforce

Grady breached election rule but avoids rerun in UCU ruling

Watchdog says 'simple, human error' did not give general secretary unfair advantage
3w | FE workforce

Recent articles in news

Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Cheap means nasty for apprenticeship units, say providers
2h | Apprenticeships
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

NOCN lays foundations for ‘skills passport’ fight
2h | Awarding
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Regulator probes collapse of engineering trainer
2h | Apprenticeships
Early Access

Member early access content

Secrecy for seven ends as devolution budgets revealed
2h | Devolution

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
3w Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
3w Leo Academy Trust

Chief Financial Officer – New College Swindon
3w FEA

Finance Manager – Waltham Forest College
3w FEA

Sponsored

Browse more news

Benefit losses force teens to ditch apprenticeships

10h | Apprenticeships

Profile

From clawbacks to giving back: David Withey, SGS College

2h | Colleges

Sponsored academy students make ‘less ambitious’ post-16 choices

1d | Colleges

Waltham Forest College names Jane Button as next principal

1d | Colleges

Bauckham issues first rebuke over exam forms blunder

1d | Awarding