Movers & Shakers: Edition 529

Carly Lambton-Howard Area Director - North East, Association of Colleges Start date February 2026 Previous role Head of Management Information Services, Derwentside College Interesting fact Carly loves Roman and Greek history and visiting ancient ruins. Weekends in Northumberland on Hadrian’s wall are her favourite Dan Beale Chief Quality Officer, SCL Group Start date April 2026 Previous job Former HMI and college leader Interesting fact Dan is a musician and has recently started playing and singing in front of audiences Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.