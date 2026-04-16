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17 April 2026

Movers & Shakers: Edition 529

Carly Lambton-Howard, Association of Colleges, and Dan Beale, SCL Group

FE Week Reporter

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Headshot of Carly Lambton-Howard

Carly Lambton-Howard

Area Director - North East, Association of Colleges

Start date

February 2026

Previous role

Head of Management Information Services, Derwentside College

Interesting fact

Carly loves Roman and Greek history and visiting ancient ruins. Weekends in Northumberland on Hadrian’s wall are her favourite

Headshot of Dan Beale

Dan Beale

Chief Quality Officer, SCL Group

Start date

April 2026

Previous job

Former HMI and college leader

Interesting fact

Dan is a musician and has recently started playing and singing in front of audiences

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