Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe David Withey is a rare example of a senior government official crossing the floor to run a further education college. He negotiated peace treaties with prime ministers, oversaw funding to local and devolved national governments for the Treasury, led a Covid taskforce in Australia and then sat atop the UK’s education system as chief executive of the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA). Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.