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24 April 2026

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From clawbacks to giving back: David Withey, SGS College

Comprehensive kid ‘who got lucky’ David Withey tells of his stellar civil service career and why he traded it for a job in FE

Jessica Hill

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This is what FE is about – addressing the barriers to learning

David Withey, chief executive, South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

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David Withey is a rare example of a senior government official crossing the floor to run a further education college.

He negotiated peace treaties with prime ministers, oversaw funding to local and devolved national governments for the Treasury, led a Covid taskforce in Australia and then sat atop the UK’s education system as chief executive of the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).

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