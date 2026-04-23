Secrecy for seven ends as devolution budgets revealed

Seven regions will take control of adult skills funding for the first time this year, as the government expands its devolution programme.

In total, £120 million in adult skills funding (ASF) and free courses for jobs (FCFJ) will be handed to the authorities in the 2026-27 academic year.

The newly devolved areas will join 13 existing authorities with full devolution of adult skills, bringing the percentage of devolved ASF and FCFJ to 77 per cent of the approximate £1.4 billion national budget.