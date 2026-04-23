Secrecy for seven ends as devolution budgets revealed

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Seven regions will take control of adult skills funding for the first time this year, as the government expands its devolution programme. In total, £120 million in adult skills funding (ASF) and free courses for jobs (FCFJ) will be handed to the authorities in the 2026-27 academic year. The newly devolved areas will join 13 existing authorities with full devolution of adult skills, bringing the percentage of devolved ASF and FCFJ to 77 per cent of the approximate £1.4 billion national budget. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.