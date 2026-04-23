Skip to content
24 April 2026

Secrecy for seven ends as devolution budgets revealed

Newly-devolved adult skills regions digest DWP allocations and discuss plans

Josh Mellor

More from this author
4 min read
|

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

Seven regions will take control of adult skills funding for the first time this year, as the government expands its devolution programme.

In total, £120 million in adult skills funding (ASF) and free courses for jobs (FCFJ) will be handed to the authorities in the 2026-27 academic year.

The newly devolved areas will join 13 existing authorities with full devolution of adult skills, bringing the percentage of devolved ASF and FCFJ to 77 per cent of the approximate £1.4 billion national budget.

Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

Explore more on these topics

Devolution

No Comments

More from this topic

Recent articles in news

Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Cheap means nasty for apprenticeship units, say providers
2h | Apprenticeships
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

NOCN lays foundations for ‘skills passport’ fight
2h | Awarding
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Regulator probes collapse of engineering trainer
2h | Apprenticeships

FE exit numbers still ‘stubbornly high’ but improving
6h | FE workforce

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
3w Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
3w Leo Academy Trust

Chief Financial Officer – New College Swindon
3w FEA

Finance Manager – Waltham Forest College
3w FEA

Sponsored

Browse more news

Benefit losses force teens to ditch apprenticeships

10h | Apprenticeships

Profile

From clawbacks to giving back: David Withey, SGS College

2h | Colleges

Sponsored academy students make ‘less ambitious’ post-16 choices

1d | Colleges

Waltham Forest College names Jane Button as next principal

1d | Colleges

Bauckham issues first rebuke over exam forms blunder

1d | Awarding