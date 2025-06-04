Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Luminate deputy to become CEO

Colin Booth's replacement has been announced

Colin Booth's replacement has been announced

4 Jun 2025, 15:00

Bill Jones has been promoted to chief executive of Luminate Education Group, effective from January.

The current deputy CEO of the organisation, which is one of England’s largest college groups, will take the helm when current chief Colin Booth retires at the end of the year.

Jones has been deputy at the group since 2015, as well as being executive principal of Leeds City College.

As deputy, he leads the college group’s initiatives across teaching, stakeholder engagement and institutional performance.

Jones said: “It is an immense privilege to be appointed as the next chief executive of Luminate Education Group. Having worked within the group for over 10 years, I’ve seen first-hand the impact our members, staff and students make across our communities every day.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together under Colin Booth’s leadership — and I’m excited to build on that strong foundation. As we look ahead, my focus will be on deepening our commitment to inclusive, high-quality education across both further and higher education, while exploring new ways to innovate, respond to local and national priorities, and strengthen our partnerships across sectors.”

With a career in education spanning nearly three decades, Jones began as an English teacher at the now-closed East Birmingham College.

He then worked his way up to hold senior positions at Rotherham College of Arts and Technology and Burton & South Derbyshire College. 

Before starting at Leeds City College, he spent six years at Sheffield College leading curriculum planning and quality assurance.

John Toon, chair of Luminate’s board, said: “This appointment follows a rigorous and highly competitive recruitment process, attracting interest from across the education and public sectors. 

“Bill demonstrated a clear vision for the future of Luminate, with a deep understanding of our values and the challenges and opportunities facing education at both a regional and national level. The Board is confident that he will provide outstanding leadership in the years ahead.”

The search for a new group CEO began in April when Booth announced his retirement after a 40-year career, ending with 10 years at Luminate.

Luminate Education Group is one of the largest colleges in England, with more than 30,000 students across its three FE colleges, one sixth from college and two higher education institutions. It generated £128 million in group income in 2023-24.

The group maintained a ‘good’ Ofsted rating following its latest inspection in February.

