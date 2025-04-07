Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Luminate boss to retire

National leader of FE Colin Booth to step down from Luminate Education Group after 40 years in education

7 Apr 2025, 16:48

The chief executive of one of England’s largest college groups will retire at the end of the year.

Luminate Education group chief executive Colin Booth has announced he will step down in December after a decade at the helm of the Leeds-based college group.

Booth’s retirement comes after a 40-year career beginning as a teacher in Surrey to heading up one of the country’s largest college group.

Colin Booth, chief executive, Luminate Education Group

Booth said: “I’m incredibly proud of everything we have achieved together at Luminate as a team of staff and leaders and together with all of our key partners.

“Our collective efforts have not only ensured the continued success of our institutions but have also had a profound impact on the communities we serve.”

He began his career teaching at Carshalton College in Surrey, and then moved onto establishing courses for learners.

His four-decade career in education includes stints at South Thames College and Newcastle College and working as a part-time Ofsted inspector.

Booth also spent seven years steering Barnsley College from its ‘satisfactory’ (now known as ‘requires improvement) rating to an Ofsted ‘outstanding’ in 2010. He moved to Leeds City College Group in 2015, which became Luminate three years later.

He also used his expertise to advise other colleges, working with the FE Commissioner as one of the national leaders of further education since 2020.

Over his time at Luminate he has spoken out on a range of issues, most recently on the lack of growth funding to meet demand for the rising number of 16 -18- year-olds in Leeds. His efforts appear to have paid off as Leeds was one of two areas to have been awarded £10 million last week for additional capacity.

John Toon, Luminate Education Group’s chair of governors, said: “Personally, it has been my pleasure and a privilege to work closely with Colin over the last eight years.

“He has raised expectations around innovation and excellence and has driven teams to exceed expectations, improving the financial and quality performance of all organisations he has worked for.”

Applications for a new Luminate CEO will close on May 5.

