‘Education for all’: SEND reform bill confirmed in King’s Speech 2026

Become a member to listen to this article

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

Special educational needs reforms will be legislated through the “education for all” bill, the King’s Speech has confirmed.

King Charles told Parliament that ministers “believe that every child deserves the chance to succeed to the best of his or her ability and not be held back due to poverty, special educational needs, or a lack of respect for vocational education”.

He added: “A bill will be brought forward to raise standards in schools and introduce generational reforms of the special educational needs system.”

Policy briefing notes reveal this will be named the education for all bill, subject to the ongoing consultation of the SEND white paper.

Documents released contain largely the same information released about the schools white paper in February, including the five reform principles early, local, fair, effective and shared.

‘A truly inclusive education system’

It said: “This bill will transform support for children and young people with SEND by providing early access to support close to home and ensuring all schools, nurseries and colleges deliver the stretching, rewarding education that all children and young people deserve.

“The government will build a truly inclusive education system hat works for every family.”

The schools white paper and a corresponding consultation, set out proposals to SEND reform, most of which are expected to be enacted from 2029.

From that date, pupils with education, health and care plans (EHCPs) will have them reviewed when they reach their next transition point in secondary.

Documents outline the previously announced £4 billion investment in reforms over the next few years, including a £3.7 billion capital investment in education settings from 2026 to 2030, and the £1.8 billion investment into experts at hand.

It is the second time that government has named a bill ‘education for all’. In 2016, the Conservatives were planning to force all schools in “unviable and underperforming areas” into academies under the same name. But plans were shelved by the then education secretary Justine Greening.

The SEND consultation closes on 18 May.

Policy briefing documents said the government will “carefully consider the responses”, with ongoing engagement with families, the sector and experts.

King Charles also used his speech to confirm that ministers will “continue to invest in apprenticeships and measures that tackle youth unemployment”.

“They will respond to the Milburn Review and the Timms Review and continue to reform the welfare system to support both young and disabled people to flourish in work as the basis for long-term economic security,” he added.