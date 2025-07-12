How trust built a transformative education partnership

Our college is subcontracted by Heart of Worcestershire College to deliver all aspects of learning, therapy and care to students at their campus.

Innovative thinking is part of our charity’s DNA, so when we entered conversations with Heart of Worcestershire College about a collaboration, we could see endless opportunities for students and all parties involved.

Creative, aspirational thinking is at the heart of specialist further education. Every day our multi-disciplinary teams – learning, therapy and care support – come up with innovative approaches for students. There is nothing standardised about disability, individualised solutions to overcome day to day and lifelong challenges is key.

The project evolved from the lack of suitable provision in Worcestershire for young adults with complex needs. National Star couldn’t support them as the families felt the daily commute to its campuses in Hereford or Ullenwood was too much. Heart of Worcestershire’s team didn’t have the expertise to work with those with the most complex needs.

Our focus was around, ‘what can we do to make it work’. Heart of Worcestershire shared the desire, so we set about identifying various approaches.

The students are registered on Heart of Worcestershire’s individualised learner record, who are accountable for the outcomes and the welfare of the students. The sub-contract to National Star means the full team delivering the programmes are employed by National Star, who assess the learners, confirm if a programme can be offered through to delivering and managing all aspects of their programmes.

What you don’t see in a business plan and costings is the value of trust and the importance of shared ethos and culture. You can’t calculate that in a tender bid, yet it is critical for this type of partnership to work.

The relationship between the colleges began in 2021 when we partnered as part of the DfE’s edTech demonstrator programme. Heart of Worcestershire subcontracted National Star to help deliver training and support as a specialist in the field of technology. That partnership was so successful that United Learning extended the colleges’ contract.

What we discovered was that our colleges shared the same values and ethos. One of National Star’s strategic objectives is to promote the best quality education and care for young adults with complex needs across the country. Heart of Worcestershire is passionate about providing further education to all young people, including those with the most complex needs.

And so, the discussions began. Heart of Worcestershire had available space to deliver, but not the expertise. National Star had the expertise and the appetite to deliver specialist education in Worcestershire.

Let’s be clear. Despite our best intentions this project would not have come to fruition without the full support of Worcestershire County Council. The local authority is a core part of the partnership. They believed in what we wanted to do and provided a grant to refurbish a Heart of Worcestershire building that would be appropriate for students with complex needs.

That shared vision and the case for the provision was so compelling that we maintained the momentum through changes of key personnel at all three partners, including the appointment of new CEOs at both Heart of Worcestershire and National Star.

The two colleges and the local authority sat down together to do the financial modelling. Again, we had a shared vision. This project is about providing desperately needed local specialist education. It is about creating a service that is viable, not about making a profit.

There were challenges because we were creating something new, a service and an approach not being delivered anywhere else. We learned as we went along. It was satisfying that both Dame Christine Lenehan and the FE and Skills Minister, Baroness Smith, commented on the partnership in their speeches at the recent Natspec conference, stating it was the best way forward for the future.

‘Without shared beliefs and trust, it will never be sustainable’

As we enter the final term of our first year, we are thrilled with how the provision has gone. More importantly, the five students have thrived. We have interest in more places for the academic year and will have eight students enrolled.

This project can be replicated elsewhere but what is critical is that the values and leadership of all partners are completely aligned. Without shared beliefs and trust, it will never be sustainable. The local authority must also be committed to the project. Without their support, first to provide the grant to pay for the essential building work and then to agree to fund student places, this project would never have got off the ground. It demonstrates very clearly what local authorities can achieve when it embraces innovative approaches.

The government also has a role to play to encourage such relationships between specialist and mainstream by reviewing sub-contracting rules and the tendering process. As part of the tendering process emphasis should be weighted on ensuring the values and vision of both parties are aligned, this must be built into the due diligence.

It is the working relationship, shared values and trust which will ensure the success.