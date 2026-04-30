Finding high-quality industry placements for T Level learners can be difficult. For the media, broadcast and production T Level, providers across different regions face common challenges, but those located on the doorsteps of industry ‘hubs’ such as Manchester and London do have a headstart. For those of us based further away from obvious opportunities, we have to get creative. But the results can be fantastic for our learners.

Richard in Norfolk

We want learners to gain genuine exposure to their industry on their placement, building their skills and fueling their enthusiasm. We don’t want them to spend hours just running the photocopier and doing tasks that could be done anywhere. My learners at City College Norwich specialise in being events and venues technicians as part of their media, broadcast and production T Level, so local theatre venues are one option for placements. However, other less obvious local opportunities have also produced invaluable placements. While we have had to be flexible in our course delivery to accommodate the industry’s seasonal and project cycles, the outcome is well worth it.

One example is our local folk festival, Folk in the Field. Initially, our learners were asked to design some festival projects, which were judged by the festival’s organiser. Impressed by the work, he invited our students to join his festival on a two-week residential this summer, running their own stage. They will be involved in all parts of the process from putting up fencing and organising logistics to working with staff on the main stage.