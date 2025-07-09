Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
WorldSkills UK

WorldSkills UK names over 400 learners for 2025 national finals

National finals will take place in Wales for the first time

National finals will take place in Wales for the first time

10 Jul 2025, 0:01

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

More than 400 of the UK’s most talented students and apprentices have been named as finalists for this year’s WorldSkills UK national competitions, where they’ll battle it out to be crowned the country’s best across dozens of skilled trades.

WorldSkills UK revealed the finalists participating in 47 events at the national competitions in November. As well as gold, silver and bronze medals, winners get a chance to represent the UK at the global “skills Olympics” in Japan in 2028.

This year’s finals will be held in colleges and universities across south Wales for the first time after Greater Manchester passed over the baton.

Wales has a strong association with Team UK and sent three competitors to last year’s WorldSkills event in Lyon.

View the full list of WorldSkills UK 2025 national finalists

The 417 finalists were selected from nearly 7,900 young people who registered to showcase their skills and competed in regional events.

The national finals will take place at three FE colleges and two university campuses from November 26 to 28.

The 47 competitions include aircraft maintenance, welding and horticulture.

Medallists will be announced at an awards ceremony on the evening of November 28 at the International Convention Centre.

Foundation skills medallists will get their awards at a ceremony at Cardiff and Vale College earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, WorldSkills UK has made online benchmarking resources accessible to competitors on its Learning Lab platform.

Ben Blackledge, CEO of WorldSkills UK said: “With employers all over the UK crying out for high-quality skills this is a fantastic opportunity for hundreds of learners to show they are ready for work. I can’t wait to see the finalists in action.”  

Welsh Government skills minister Jack Sargeant hailed the move of the national competitions to Wales as “thrilling”.

“We look forward to showing off our beautiful country to visiting teams while our hard-working competitors prepare to demonstrate their training,” he said. “I’m keen to see our representatives excel once again across a range of disciplines on their home soil.”

Nicola Gamlin, principal at Coleg Gwent, said: “We are incredibly proud to be a host venue for the WorldSkills UK National Finals 2025. It is an honour for Coleg Gwent to host this prestigious event, which showcases the very best of technical education and skills excellence across the UK.

“Congratulations to all the finalists who have reached this stage. It’s a remarkable achievement and a reflection of your hard work and determination.”

Yearning for Herning

EuroSkills Herning 2025 will take place this September

The next international competition is EuroSkills 2025, which will be hosted in Herning, Denmark, in September.

The event will bring together 600 young professionals from 33 countries across the continent for a smørrebrød of competitions.

The Team UK line-up for Herning was announced in April, with 19 apprentices and students selected who are currently undergoing an intense training schedule.

Last month FE Week revealed WorldSkills UK’s government grant would be trimmed by 15 per cent for 2025-26.

WorldSkills UK told FE Week the cuts will not affect the national competitions. But it will cull some competitions at next year’s 48th WorldSkills international competition in Shanghai, China.

Contests being ditched include logistics and freight forwarding, software testing, and cloud computing.

It will also cancel its international skills summit, pause its equity, diversity and inclusion heroes awards, reduce its “international insights work” and scale back its careers resources.

However, the UK will continue to participate in the bricklaying competition in Shanghai, seven years after the UK last competed.

Squad UK for Shanghai has already been chosen, and training is underway.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

More from this theme

WorldSkills UK

WorldSkills UK names squad for Shanghai 2026

Over 80 students and apprentices will undergo intense training to prepare for WorldSkills Shanghai

Anviksha Patel

Inclusion, WorldSkills UK

WorldSkills UK EDI heroes 2025 revealed

Nine awards for outstanding individuals, institutions and initiatives that break down barriers to technical training have been announced

FE Week Reporter

WorldSkills UK

WorldSkills UK: New College Lanarkshire tops 2024 medal table

Only two English colleges made this year's top 10 ranking

Anviksha Patel

WorldSkills UK

WorldSkills UK: 2024 foundation skills medallists announced

The national foundation skills finals ended with a medal ceremony at The Manchester College

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *