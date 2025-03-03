Nine awards for outstanding individuals, institutions and initiatives that break down barriers to technical training have been announced

Educators tackling under-representation in industry and employers going the extra mile for apprentices are among the winners of this year’s WorldSkills UK equity, diversity and inclusion heroes awards.

Winners spanning nine categories including apprentice of the year, social mobility champion and training provider of the year were announced this afternoon at a ceremony in Westminster.

The awards, sponsored by the University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC) and Skills and Education Group, aim to celebrate and showcase individuals, initiatives and institutions that break down barriers through technical education, training and apprenticeships.

Judges selected a project that intervened early to prevent young people from becoming NEET, a high-profile apprenticeships advocate and a care-experienced apprentice fighting for support for young people at risk of homelessness.

This year’s apprentice of the year is Andrew from United Colleges Group. Andrew grew up in foster care, and when he secured an apprenticeship with the College of North West London had to turn to homeless charities for support because his benefits were reduced.

Undeterred, with the help of his tutors and Centrepoint, Andrew completed his level electrotechnical apprenticeship and is now a powerful advocate for young people experiencing homelessness. He presented the #PlanForThe136k petition to Downing Street calling for better support for the over 100,000 young people who are homeless or are at risk of homelessness.

Winning training provider of the year is Birmingham Metropolitan College’s rail engineering department. Working in some of the most deprived areas in the West Midlands, they’ve helped over 500 people achieve the level 2 diploma in rail track maintenance and in to jobs with Network Rail and other companies.

Ben Blackledge, chief executive at WorldSkills UK, said: “A huge congratulations to all the winners. We’ve been truly inspired by the incredible people and the powerful stories behind the nominations.

“Together with our partners, we’re committed to celebrating the individuals and organisations driving real change, and we’ll use their success to inspire even more opportunities for young people, from all backgrounds, to choose apprenticeships and technical education as a route to success in work and life.”

Gower College Swansea’s eco-construction programme won this year’s social mobility champion award. The project targets young people at risk of becoming not in education, employment or training (NEET) and, despite launching in a morgue with no funding, it has now supports over 150 14-16 learners annually with an impressive 87 per cent progression rate.

Kaye Jackson, director of business growth and engagement at Skills and Education Group, said: “These inspiring individuals are truly making a difference in the further education and skills sector and championing EDI. Their passion and dedication are remarkable, and we are so proud to celebrate their achievements. Well done to all the nominees, and a special thanks to our partners at WorldSkills UK. We are excited to continue this important work together.”

A special outstanding winner of the year award went to Jagdeep Soor for his work in growing the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. Since joining, he expanded the number of high-profile businesses and industry leaders, including bringing on board the likes of British Airways and Lloyds Banking Group, making the organisation a powerhouse for advocacy for inclusion in apprenticeships.