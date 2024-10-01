Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
WorldSkills UK national finals will move to Wales in 2025

South Wales to host national event for the first time

1 Oct 2024, 15:40

The WorldSkills UK national finals will be hosted in South Wales next year.

Venues across South Wales will run the annual competition from November 25 to 28, 2025.

WorldSkills UK has partnered with its Welsh counterpart, Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales, to make the move happen for the first time.

Young skilled professionals and apprentices from Wales have been a big part of the champions sent to compete internationally. In the most recent Team UK cohort, three WorldSkills competitors hailed from the nation.

Plumber Ruben Duggan, from Caerphilly, won silver at WorldSkills Lyon last month and Ruby Pile, a student at Cardiff and Vale College, won ‘Best in Nation’ for restaurant service. Oscar McNaughton from University of Wales Trinity St David competed in additive manufacturing.

The Greater Manchester Colleges Group, which hosted the national finals in 2023 and 2024, will hand over the baton at a medal ceremony this November celebrating this year’s national champions.

The 2024 WorldSkills national finals take place from November 19 to 22 in venues across Greater Manchester.

Ben Blackledge, chief executive of WorldSkills UK, said: “It will be fantastic to bring the WorldSkills UK National Finals to South Wales next year.

“Our skills competitions programmes are central to driving excellence in technical education, helping learners demonstrate their readiness for high skilled jobs in sectors vital for the UK economy.  Working with our partners in Wales we will celebrate the UK’s best young technicians and draw attention to the role that world-class skills play in our economy.”   

Mike James, WorldSkills UK trustee and chief executive of Cardiff and Vale College Group, said hosting the national finals is a “brilliant opportunity not only for Wales, but for the whole of the UK to come together and shine a spotlight on skills excellence”.

He added: “We look forward to showcasing the excellent facilities we have here in Wales and welcoming students and apprentices from across the UK.”

Paul Evans, skills ambassador for Wales and project director of inspiring skills excellence said: “We are beyond delighted to bring the WorldSkills UK national finals to Wales in 2025.

“We know from our strong participation in Wales that competition activity offers life changing opportunities to young people. It brings a competitive edge to employers and broadens knowledge and expertise across the education and training sector.  We’re looking forward to celebrating technical skills and welcoming the best from across the UK to an exceptional event.”

