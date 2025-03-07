Team UK to showcase new talents at Worldskills Shanghai

WorldSkills UK to revive three competitions for 2026 contest in China

The UK will make its debut in two new competitions at next year’s global WorldSkills competition in Shanghai, China.

WorldSkills UK has announced the UK’s best and brightest will step up to the plate in the logistics and freight forwarding and software testing competitions at the 48th WorldSkills finals.

The skills charity also confirmed the UK will rejoin three competitions it had previously withdrawn from: cloud computing, bricklaying and graphic design technology. WorldSkills UK said these were added in response to increasing employer demand in these sectors.

The UK last competed internationally in bricklaying and cloud computing in 2019 at WorldSkills Kazan, Russia. Graphic design technology was last contested when London hosted WorldSkills in 2011.

The new competition in logistics and freight forwarding involves organising shipments of goods from the supplier or manufacturer to the point of distribution or final marketplace.

WorldSkills UK brings bricklaying back to global stage

Competitors can be assessed on their knowledge of different countries’ export and import regulations and quizzed on details of documents needed during the shipment process.

China and Singapore won joint gold in logistics and freight forwarding at WorldSkills Lyon last year.

Meanwhile, software testing is a new competition for WorldSkills Shanghai.

The contest will involve analysing software needs, creating test plans and cases, coding and writing reports.

The new competitions come with the backing of Pearson UK which has renewed its sponsorship of Team UK.

Ben Blackledge, chief executive of WorldSkills UK, said: “It is fantastic to be working with Pearson once again as we build up to the ‘skills Olympics’.

“Together we will showcase and celebrate the young people preparing to represent the UK at WorldSkills, demonstrating that technical education and apprenticeships can both change lives and drive economic growth.”

Freya Thomas Monk, managing director of Pearson Qualifications, said: “Pearson is proud to sponsor Team UK.

“Boosting the profile and prestige of technical and vocational education is incredibly important to us – it plays a crucial role in driving both personal success for learners as well as economic growth at a national level.”

Route to Shanghai

WorldSkills UK is currently picking talented young people to be part of Squad UK.

They will undergo training and pressure tests, the next being EuroSkills Herning in Denmark this September.

EuroSkills Herning is expected to bring together 600 young professionals to compete in 38 skills.

Team UK is then selected from the squad, to compete in 30 skills in Shanghai.

The UK came in 11th place for total medal points at WorldSkills Lyon last year out of the 60 participating countries, and 10th for average point score.

They brought home two silver medals and a bronze.

Following an appeal, the bronze medal – won by Luke Haile in refrigeration and air conditioning – was upgraded to a silver by the WorldSkills Board.

FE Week is the media partner for WorldSkills UK.