The UK’s best will head to Herning, Denmark to compete later this year

The UK’s best will head to Herning, Denmark to compete later this year

Nineteen talented apprentices and students from across the UK will travel to Denmark this September to compete in their trades against Europe’s best at the EuroSkills competition.

The group, who are specialising in skills such as cabinetmaking, joinery, and hairdressing will go head-to-head against hundreds of their European peers in Herning from September 9 to 13.

The competition will bring together 600 young professionals to compete in 38 skills.

John Doherty Euroskills 2025 competitor in mechatronics

In the lead up to the event, the team members, who have already undergone months of intense training, will ramp up their intensive training programme with pressure tests to push their capability to compete under pressure.

EuroSkills is the largest competition before the next global WorldSkills, which will take place next year in Shanghai, China.

John Doherty, the Euroskills competitor in mechatronics who trains at Southern Regional College, said: “I’m buzzing about the news, it’s going to be a brilliant opportunity.”

He added: “When I first started with WorldSkills UK three years ago, I didn’t think I would get this far but I have loved the thrill of competing and am really excited about taking part in EuroSkills.”

Accrington and Rossendale College learner Shelby Fitzakerly, who is a Team UK member in the painting and decorating skill, said: “It’s absolutely amazing to be selected for Team UK. Competing in Europe will definitely help my career, I’m so excited about this opportunity.”

Ben Blackledge, chief executive WorldSkills UK said the European competition is ultimately “a test of how internationally competitive UK skills are”.

“It gives us the impetus to raise standards at home and help more young people get high quality jobs,” he said.

Shelby Fitzakerly EuroSkills 2025 competitor in painting and decorating

He added: “We are so excited to be supporting and nurturing this fantastic group of young professionals as they head for Denmark to compete.”

Skills minister Jacqui Smith said: “Congratulations to all those chosen for the EuroSkills team, it’s a fantastic achievement and a unique opportunity to showcase the strength of UK skills on the European stage.

“These young people represent the ambition and expertise being developed through our further education system, which is central to building a workforce fit for the future.

“High-quality skills are at the heart of our Plan for Change, helping to grow the economy and support people into good jobs. WorldSkills UK does vital work to raise standards and ambition across technical education.”