Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
WorldSkills

Team UK for EuroSkills 2025 announced

The UK’s best will head to Herning, Denmark to compete later this year

The UK’s best will head to Herning, Denmark to compete later this year

28 Apr 2025, 9:38

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Nineteen talented apprentices and students from across the UK will travel to Denmark this September to compete in their trades against Europe’s best at the EuroSkills competition.

The group, who are specialising in skills such as cabinetmaking, joinery, and hairdressing will go head-to-head against hundreds of their European peers in Herning from September 9 to 13.

The competition will bring together 600 young professionals to compete in 38 skills.

John Doherty Euroskills 2025 competitor in mechatronics

In the lead up to the event, the team members, who have already undergone months of intense training, will ramp up their intensive training programme with pressure tests to push their capability to compete under pressure.

EuroSkills is the largest competition before the next global WorldSkills, which will take place next year in Shanghai, China.

John Doherty, the Euroskills competitor in mechatronics who trains at Southern Regional College, said: “I’m buzzing about the news, it’s going to be a brilliant opportunity.”

He added: “When I first started with WorldSkills UK three years ago, I didn’t think I would get this far but I have loved the thrill of competing and am really excited about taking part in EuroSkills.”

Accrington and Rossendale College learner Shelby Fitzakerly, who is a Team UK member in the painting and decorating skill, said: “It’s absolutely amazing to be selected for Team UK. Competing in Europe will definitely help my career, I’m so excited about this opportunity.”

Ben Blackledge, chief executive WorldSkills UK said the European competition is ultimately “a test of how internationally competitive UK skills are”.

“It gives us the impetus to raise standards at home and help more young people get high quality jobs,” he said.

Shelby Fitzakerly EuroSkills 2025 competitor in painting and decorating

He added: “We are so excited to be supporting and nurturing this fantastic group of young professionals as they head for Denmark to compete.”

Skills minister Jacqui Smith said: “Congratulations to all those chosen for the EuroSkills team, it’s a fantastic achievement and a unique opportunity to showcase the strength of UK skills on the European stage.

“These young people represent the ambition and expertise being developed through our further education system, which is central to building a workforce fit for the future.

“High-quality skills are at the heart of our Plan for Change, helping to grow the economy and support people into good jobs. WorldSkills UK does vital work to raise standards and ambition across technical education.”

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building Strong Leadership for Effective T Level Implementation

Are you struggling with T Level curriculum and implementation, or building strong employer relationships? Do you want to develop...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Derby College Group DIRT and TOES: A Story of Enhanced Learning and Reduced Workload

"Feedback is one of the most powerful influences on learning and achievement" - Hattie and Timperley 2007. This powerful...

Advertorial

More from this theme

WorldSkills

Team UK to showcase new talents at Worldskills Shanghai

WorldSkills UK to revive three competitions for 2026 contest in China

Anviksha Patel

WorldSkills
wales

WorldSkills UK national finals will move to Wales in 2025

South Wales to host national event for the first time

Anviksha Patel

WorldSkills, WorldSkills 2024, WorldSkills UK

Team UK get a confidence boost from day 2

French students and Team UK families descend upon WorldSkills competition

Anviksha Patel

WorldSkills, WorldSkills UK
apprenticeships

New WorldSkills competition to tackle film and TV shortages

WorldSkills UK pledges to launch make up and special effects competition by 2025

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *