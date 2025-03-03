DfE begins search for next FE Commissioner

The government is looking for an FE leader with an “outstanding” track record to take over as FE Commissioner when Shelagh Legrave steps down this autumn.

The Department for Education has launched a job advert for the next FE Commissioner to assess colleges that are in intervention and advise ministers on FE college improvement.

Legrave is the third person to hold the position. She started in the role in 2021 and her term ends this October.

The successful candidate will be paid £140,000 a year, a small bump from Legrave’s remuneration of £135,000.

The role will remain as a four-day week position and the next FE commissioner will serve for a three-year term.

The FE Commissioner oversees a team of five deputy FE commissioners, 15 FE advisers as well as working with National Leaders of FE and National Leaders of Governance.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson is encouraging candidates with an “exceptional understanding” of the FE sector and a proven track record of leadership to apply for the position.

The FE Commissioner role was created in 2013 as an independent adviser to ministers, appointed by the education secretary and reporting to the skills minister.

“We are seeking candidates with an exceptional understanding of the FE sector, a proven track record of leadership, delivery, and achievement, outstanding communication and interpersonal skills, and the ability to drive initiatives with enthusiasm, dedication, and expertise,” Phillipson said.

She added: “In this exciting, challenging and high-profile role, you will lead the next steps in the work to ensure that statutory FE colleges and local authorities delivering FE across England are in the strongest possible position to provide an outstanding standard of education and training. As the FE Commissioner, you will collaborate closely with me, my ministerial team, sector stakeholders, and civil servants, as well as your own dedicated team of Deputy FE Commissioners and FE Advisers. Together, we will advance this important work.”

The position requires candidates to have current or very recent experience of being an FE sector leader with a national profile, a history of promoting/advocating diversity in leadership and “exceptional” communication skills.

“This includes sometimes leading challenging and sensitive conversations to secure change,” the advert said.

It also requires expertise in both curriculum delivery and quality as well as finance performance.

Current commissioner Legrave had her term extended back in October 2023 for an extra 18 months. She will officially retire from the role on October 1, 2025.

Legrave had a background in accounting and previously led Chichester College before taking over the FE Commissioner role from Richard Atkins.

Legrave’s latest FE Commissioner report covering the 2023-24 academic year found four colleges and one local authority triggered intervention from the FE commissioner, and seven were removed.

Selection process

Ministers have created an advisory assessment panel consisting of three members to help assess who meet the eligibility criteria for the role.

The panel is chaired by Julia Kinniburg, director general of the skills group in the Department for Education, and is also made up of CEO of Walsall College Jatinder Sharma and Shaid Mahmood, chair of the Association of Colleges.

Sharma was also on the five-member panel that helped with the appointment of Legrave back in 2020.

The deadline for applications is midday on March 28. DfE will conclude interviews by mid-May.