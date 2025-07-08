Northern College proposes merger after weathering ‘perfect storm’

The adult residential college has set out the plan four years after opting to remain standalone

One of England’s two independent adult residential colleges is hoping to secure a “long-term and sustainable future” by merging with a neighbouring general FE college.

Northern College has put forward a plan to merge with Barnsley College, staff were told last week.

It comes four years after the FE Commissioner set out a “perfect storm” of circumstances which put Northern College at risk of financial collapse.

The college decided to remain a standalone institution in 2021 and has weathered the storm ever since, with its latest accounts showing an improvement in financial health.

But there continues to be uncertainty over the funding formula for adult residential education from its majority funder – the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) – which has so far only been committed up to the 2025-26 academic year. Student recruitment also continues to pose a “big” risk.

If the merger goes ahead, Birmingham’s Fircroft College will be the only standalone adult residential college left in England.

Emma Beal, who became principal of Northern College in March 2023, and David Akeroyd, principal of Barnsley College, said in a joint statement: “Northern College and Barnsley College have been exploring ways to secure a long-term and sustainable future for Northern College.

“Those discussions are now focused on a proposed voluntary merger with Barnsley College.”

The aim of the merger is to “protect and strengthen” Northern College’s distinct identity – retaining its brand, continuing its residential provision and ensuring delivery remains at Wentworth Castle with access to National Trust grounds.

“Our shared intention is to build on the breadth and quality of what we already offer, keeping the needs of our learners and communities at the heart of this work,” the joint statement added.

The colleges have not yet said whether any jobs will be at risk of redundancy or whether any provision will be lost if the merger goes ahead.

Northern College employs around 70 people and had over 3,000 enrolments last year, which included a range of short community learning courses designed to re-engage adults in learning and a programme of longer accredited courses.

The college is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted and holds a financial health rating of ‘requires improvement’.

Northern College’s latest accounts, for the 2023-24 year, highlight that the methodology for funding residential provision has been under review since 2019. One has since been agreed with the Department for Education and another one of the college’s funders, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

But SYMCA, which provides 95 per cent of the college’s funding, has not yet agreed a permanent funding model for 2026-27 and beyond, according to the financial statements, which add that “if the level of residential funding reduces, this would have a significant financial impact”.

Barnsley College employs around 850 people and teaches around 9,000 students. It is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted and has ‘outstanding’ financial health.

Beal’s and Akeroyd’s joint statement said a series of formal steps towards a merger will now begin, although a completion date has not yet been decided.

“A key part of the process will involve formal consultation with both internal and external stakeholders, with more information to follow in due course,” the statement said.

“A set of frequently asked questions to support staff and provide further clarity will be shared shortly and kept updated as things progress.”