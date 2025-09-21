Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Students

World Peace Day: Facing volatility with values

Peace isn’t found in treaties or speeches, but in the everyday acts of kindness and unity that colleges can nurture, writes Palvinder Singh

Peace isn’t found in treaties or speeches, but in the everyday acts of kindness and unity that colleges can nurture, writes Palvinder Singh

Palvinder Singh

Principal, Kirklees College

21 Sep 2025, 10:18

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Every year, the United Nations’ International Day of Peace invites us to pause, reflect, and recommit to building a more harmonious world. This year, that invitation feels especially relevant.

We are living in what many call a VUCA world, marked by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. From global conflicts to economic instability, from the polarisation of politics to the rise of culture wars, young people are growing up in a context that can feel fragmented and divisive. As educators, we cannot shield them from this reality but as we can give them the tools to navigate it with hope, resilience, and purpose.

At Kirklees College, our response has been to place our values at the heart of our work. When I spoke to students and staff across our seven centres to mark World Peace Day, my message was simple: peace begins here, with us. It does not live only in international treaties or speeches at the UN. It lives in the everyday acts of kindness, respect, and understanding that we choose to show one another.

Our three values of kindness, unity, and excellence are a framework for meeting VUCA with courage. Kindness helps us deal with volatility by grounding us in empathy. Unity gives us strength in the face of uncertainty, reminding us that we are stronger together. And excellence enables us to thrive amid complexity and ambiguity, by striving to do and be our best even when the path forward is unclear.

To bring these values to life, our student experience department launched our KC Campaigning for Kindness, a social action challenge. This initiative encourages students and staff to take small but meaningful actions: fundraising, supporting local projects, donating, or simply showing everyday kindness. These acts may be modest, but together they form a counterbalance to the forces of division.

We have also invited students to capture images of what peace means in their classrooms.

These photographs will be displayed across our centres as a visual reminder that even in uncertain times, peace is something we can create and sustain in our daily lives.

Further education is uniquely placed to go beyond preparing students for employment. We can prepare them to be citizens who can withstand uncertainty, embrace diversity, and build bridges where others build walls.

As the late MP Jo Cox so memorably said, “We have far more in common than that which divides us.” 

In an age defined by volatility and division, that belief has never been more vital.

Peace, ultimately, is not the absence of conflict but the presence of connection.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

ATAs
Sponsored

Spotlight on excellence: Nominations now open for the Apprenticeship & Training Awards 2026

Nominations are open for the 2026 Apprenticeship & Training Awards, celebrating outstanding employers and providers with national recognition, a...

FE Week Reporter

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Adult Green Skills

New sources of funding are available to finance the delivery of green skills to all learners. Government policy is...

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Students

It’s the good, the bat and the snugly this Volunteers’ Week

Colleges showcase student community champions

FE Week Reporter

Devolution, Students

Mayor launches £100 per week payments for net zero students

One principal said the scheme has create 'quite the buzz'

Josh Mellor

Students

A third of colleges reported a death by suicide in past year, survey finds

Leaders call for more support through Labour's new children's wellbeing bill

Billy Camden

Students
Exclusive

Twice as many students suspended in colleges since Covid

Never-before-seen data reveals the scale of exclusions and suspensions in FE

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply