The gender gap in engineering starts at home

There is a significant gender imbalance both in engineering apprenticeship starts and, in the interest expressed by young people in progressing towards an engineering career. Official data shows that 51 per cent of the school age population is male, but they make up over 90 per cent of all apprentices starts in engineering and manufacturing technologies according to the most recent government data, up from 80 per cent in 2024-25.

In research commissioned by our High Value Manufacturing Catapult, young people in school years 10 to 13 were surveyed on their interest in apprenticeships. The results were depressingly predictable when it came to gender imbalance. However, one interesting indicator emerged that may provide a focus for addressing this in a different way.

Our survey data showed, as expected, that male learners were much more likely to be interested in pursuing further learning in engineering and manufacturing, transport and logistics, and agriculture. Female learners were more likely to be interested in health and science, education and early years and care services. The data started to get more interesting when it explored their intentions. Male learners were more likely to be aware of apprenticeships and taking proactive steps towards investigating them. Female learners were much more likely to report that they are not aware of apprenticeships at all.