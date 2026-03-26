Apprenticeship achievement rate falls just short of 67% target

Work and pensions secretary praises 'good result' as 2024-25 rate hits 65.4%, but urges sector to exceed 70% 'in the coming years'

Work and pensions secretary praises 'good result' as 2024-25 rate hits 65.4%, but urges sector to exceed 70% 'in the coming years'

The national apprenticeship achievement rate has risen to 65.4 per cent for the 2024-25 academic year, just missing the government’s longstanding target.

Data shows almost two-thirds of apprentices are successfully completing their training and assessment, with the proportion slightly shy of the 67 per cent ambition first set by ministers in 2022.

The target, introduced by then skills minister Alex Burghart, was widely viewed as “ambitious” considering the rate sat at just 51.4 per cent at the time, with sector leaders questioning whether it could be achieved by the end of the 2024-25 academic year.

But the overall achievement rate on apprenticeship standards hit 60.5 per cent last year and has now risen a further 4.9 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the retention rate on apprenticeship standards has been boosted by 4.8 percentage points, rising from 61.9 per cent in 2023-24 to 66.7 per cent last year. It means 33 per cent of apprentices dropped out before completing their training.

In a letter to the sector, work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden praised the improved picture but urged for achievement rates to exceed 70 per cent “in the coming years”.

He said: “This is another good result which speaks to the hard work of providers and employers alike.

“It is our collective focus on excellence that has brought us success, but we understand that quality is wider than achievements – it is also about learner experience, good delivery, and long-term value to the country. While many apprentices move on for positive reasons, the greatest value for the individual, the employer, and the economy comes from full completion.

“To maximise the impact of this investment and building on the strong foundations providers and employers have helped to create, I would like to see achievement rates reach and exceed 70 per cent in the coming years.”

McFadden added that the government “will not hesitate to intervene” where quality is at risk as new “products”, such as foundation apprenticeships and apprenticeship units, are introduced.

Ben Rowland, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said: “This is a genuinely strong set of results and a clear sign of sustained effort from learners and providers across the country. Seeing achievement rates rise again to 65.4 per cent is no small feat and reflects the focus, resilience and professionalism of the sector over a number of years.

“What makes this particularly striking is how close we now are to the ‘stretch ambition’ set by the then skills minister at AELP national conference in 2022. At the time, that felt out of reach. This progress should give real confidence that, even in a period of significant change, the system can continue to improve outcomes.”

ITPs grow the most

Independent training providers (ITPs) continue to dominate the apprenticeships market, accounting for 193,700, or 65 per cent, of the total 299,510 leavers in 2024-25, and saw the biggest increase in achievements.

Achievement rates for ITPs shot up 5.7 percentage points from 57.7 per cent to 63.4 per cent.

Achievement rates in FE colleges also improved, but at a lower rate, to 65.7 per cent from 62.3 per cent. Just under 55,000, or 18 per cent, of leavers trained at an FE college in 2024-25.

Apprenticeship achievement rates improved in each provider type except schools and sixth form colleges in 2024-25.

Officials categorise universities which deliver degree-level apprenticeships in an “other” category. Achievement rates for this group were higher than any other provider type, improving from 68.6 per cent to 73 per cent.

Multiverse dips as other large providers soar

Lifetime Training had 14,960 leavers last year, more than double the next closest provider, Multiverse, and saw its achievement rate soar 10.7 percentage points from 40.5 per cent to 51.2 per cent.

And while Multiverse scored a slightly higher achievement rate of 52.6 per cent, this was a 6.4 percentage point drop on the previous year.

Multiverse was one of four top-20 apprenticeship providers to record an achievement rate fall in 2024-25.

Marr Corporation recorded the largest increase among the giants, rising 17.6 percentage points from 42.6 per cent to 60.2 per cent.

The Royal Air Force recorded the highest achievement rate among the largest providers, hitting 81.3 per cent.

Only one training provider – Dyson Technical Training Limited – was redacted from the achievement rates stats this year due to unreliable data.

The provider, which is part of the global technology firm, was judged ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in 2024 but decided to put a stop to its degree apprenticeship programmes that year.

Dyson was approached for comment.

Health and care drives national rise

All but one sector subject area – social sciences – witnessed an achievement rate increase. Health, public services and care had one of the most notable changes after scoring a rate of 66.8 per cent, up 7.4 percentage points on last year.

Health, public services and care accounted for 84,250 leavers last year, the second highest number after business, administration and law with 88,680, which itself saw a 5.1 percentage point increase from 60.4 per cent to 65.5 per cent.

Science and maths recorded the largest achievement rate increase of 8.3 percentage points, moving from 66 per cent to 74.3 per cent.

Level 5 is staying alive

Achievement rates increased at all levels, with level 5 showing the biggest increase since last year – rising 6.6 percentage points from 59.6 per cent to 66.2 per cent.

Level 3 was close behind with a 6.3 percentage point rise from 60.1 per cent to 66.4 per cent.

For the third year in a row it was level 4 apprenticeships with the lowest achievement rate – 60.9 per cent – while level 6 apprentices remain the biggest achievers at 69.3 per cent.

19-23s score highest achievements again

Apprentices aged 19 to 23 remained the group that record the highest achievement rates for the third year running – rising 3.7 percentage points from 63.6 per cent to 67.3 per cent.

The biggest jump, however, was in the 24-and-over category with a 6.1 percentage point jump from 58.8 per cent to 64.9 per cent.

Ministers scrapped the English and maths functional skills exit requirements for adult apprentices aged 19 and older with immediate effect in February 2025, which could have had an impact on the rise in those age groups.

However, the achievement rate for 16 to 18s rose 3.8 percentage points from 60.5 per cent to 64.3 per cent – a similar rate rise to 19 to 23s.

Ethnicity and SEND gap shrinks

The gap between white and ethnic minority apprentices has continued to narrow.

There was a 3.3 percentage point gap in favour of white apprentices in 2024-25, down from 5.3 the year before and 6.8 in 2022-23.

The combined achievement rate for ethnic minorities (excluding white minorities) was 62.7 per cent, compared to 66 per cent for white apprentices.

Meanwhile, the gap between apprentices with learning difficulties and those without has also shrunk.

There was a 3.6 percentage point gap in favour of apprentices without learning difficulties in 2024-25, down from 4.5 the year before.

The achievement rate for apprentices with learning difficulties was 62.3 per cent, compared to 65.9 per cent for those without.

Most deprived improve the most

The overall achievement gap between apprentices from the most and least deprived postcodes has also narrowed.

Officials use the index of multiple deprivation (IMD) to classify the home areas of apprentices into five quintiles of relative deprivation.

In 2024-25, the achievement rate for apprentices from the most deprived areas was 62 per cent – a 6.1 percentage point improvement from 55.9 per cent the year before. For those from the least deprived areas, the achievement rate increased 3.9 percentage points from 64 per cent to 67.9 per cent.

This means there was a 5.9 percentage point gap in achievement rates between the most and least deprived, down from 8.1 in 2023-24.