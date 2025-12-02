Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

OfS to reduce dual-regulation burden on colleges

But full registration conditions will still apply to colleges with degree-awarding powers

But full registration conditions will still apply to colleges with degree-awarding powers

2 Dec 2025, 0:01

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The Office for Students is consulting on plans to remove an “overlap” of regulation on FE colleges that provide higher education courses.

The higher education regulator is proposing to disapply five initial conditions of registration and four general ongoing conditions for colleges “where the Department for Education (DfE) already has robust oversight in place”.

These include requirements to prove financial viability and sustainability, a five-year business plan, fraud and inappropriate use of public funds arrangements and proof that key individuals at the college have sufficient knowledge and are fit and proper persons.

The consultation follows a strategy, announced in the post-16 white paper, that aims to increase higher education uptake and making the OfS the “single primary regulator” for all providers teaching level 4 and above courses.

OfS director of regulation, Philippa Pickford, said the consultation is in response to college sector concerns that the “complex regulatory landscape” is a barrier to offering higher education courses.

She added: “We also anticipate that the sector will expand when the government launches the Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE).

“In disapplying requirements where DfE already has robust oversight, we hope to make the registration process as smooth as possible for these institutions and ensure our regulation remains proportionate and risk-based.”

The consultation was published today and runs until February 10, 2026.

It comes ahead of the expected rollout of the LLE loan system in September 2026, which the government hopes will make level 4 and 5 higher education courses more easily available.

Several initial and ongoing conditions of registration will remain in place for colleges, such as the need for an access and participation plan, providing a high-quality academic experience, and proof of positive outcomes for students.

According to the report, colleges are already subject to a range of “robust” DfE measures to ensure effective financial governance, including the power to intervene or take “targeted action” to protect learners and public funds.

This includes a new level of intervention the DfE is consulting on separately, expected to allow officials to monitor higher risk colleges and mandate action through a ‘letter to improve’.

The OfS said this level of support is “sufficient to justify reducing the regulatory burden” for FE colleges. 

But the proposals will only apply to colleges that do not have and are not seeking degree awarding powers.

A “fuller” set of conditions will remain for colleges with degree awarding powers because they “operate autonomously”, without the oversight of an OfS-registered validating partner, so have a higher level of risk of closure or financial difficulties.

Arti Saraswat, senior policy manager, higher education at the Association of Colleges, said: “Colleges are longstanding providers of higher education and play a crucial role in providing opportunities for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, so it is good to see that the OfS is acting to make it easier for them to offer higher education.

“This move recognises that dual regulation is unnecessary as well as being burdensome on colleges. A streamlined approach to regulation from OfS is extremely welcome, and is something we have been campaigning on for years.  

“These proposals would mean that colleges can use their resources more efficiently, which would be extremely helpful as they prepare for the rollout of modular and flexible delivery under the Lifelong Learning Entitlement and as colleges play their vital part in delivering the new target for participation in higher education, and particularly at level 4 and 5.”

Latest education roles from

Headteacher

Headteacher

Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust

View job
Headteacher

Headteacher

Cloughside College

View job
Calderdale College – Vice Principal – Adults, Apprentices and Higher Education

Calderdale College – Vice Principal – Adults, Apprentices and Higher Education

FEA

View job
Director of MIS – York College & University Centre

Director of MIS – York College & University Centre

FEA

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bett UK 2026: Learning without limits

Education is humanity’s greatest promise and our most urgent mission.

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Confidence, curiosity, and connection: How colleges are building learners for life

Acting as the bridge between school and adulthood for many young people, colleges play a powerful role in shaping...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A Decade of Impact: Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards Celebrate 10 Years of Inspiring Change at Landmark London Event

Friday 7th November 2025 - Over 700 guests gathered at the Hilton London Metropole for the 10th annual Multicultural...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

EPA reform: changes inevitable, but not unfamiliar

Change is coming and, as always with FE, it’s seemingly inevitable. I’ve spent over 20 years working in the sector....

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges, Staff

UCU reveals January strike days in 32 colleges

Teachers and lecturers will walk out for three days over pay and workloads

Anviksha Patel

Colleges

DfE’s £20m spike cash helps buy 9,000 student places

With student numbers climbing sharply, colleges in northern England are using emergency cash to buy new buildings and convert...

Josh Mellor

Colleges

FE providers in scope for £925 international student levy

The levy will fund targeted maintenance grants for disadvantaged students

Josh Mellor

Colleges

Royal recognition: 4 colleges win top national prize

Queen Elizabeth Prizes announced for disruptive construction training, AI-powered ESOL, automotive skills leadership and an SME innovator

FE Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *