Ofqual probe finds exam extra time figures wrong for years

'We are correcting the record as soon as possible', regulator says

Exams regulator Ofqual has admitted botched data has “significantly overstated” the number of students receiving extra time in exams for the last decade.

Access arrangements are adjustments given for learners with special needs, disabilities, or injuries to help ensure they are assessed fairly. They can include receiving 25 per cent extra time in exams, or the help of a reader or scribe.

Ofqual data has shown the proportion of pupils with access arrangements soar in recent years.

The data showed access arrangements rose by 12.3 per cent in 2023-24 to around 625,000, with three in ten young people granted extra time, according to Ofqual data.

However, the regulator has now admitted the proportion of students getting access arrangements overall is actually closer to 14 per cent.

Late last year, concerns were also raised about a growing gap between the use of access arrangements between private and state schools.

Almost 42 per cent of private school pupils received extra time, according to the Ofqual data, far above the 26.5 per cent in state secondaries.

The education secretary told the Financial Times the divide as “a real concern”, and asked Ofqual to investigate “why so many children require this support”.

Following a review, Ofqual has found issues with its data for the number of GCSE, AS and A-level students receiving access arrangements, dating back to 2014.

It has now withdrawn its official statistics for 2014 to 2024. It plans to publish new statistics with “improved methodology” late this year, following a “comprehensive” review of evidence.

Error in data

Ofqual’s statistics for access arrangements were based on data collected by exam boards.

But it says detailed analysis has revealed the figures “significantly overstated” the number of pupils receiving them.

According to the regulator, the error is due to the way the data was recorded and aggregated, such as including arrangements for students who did not sit exams that year, or including duplicate applications for the same student.

It said new analysis suggested the actual proportion of students receiving access arrangements was “broadly in line” with the proportion of students with special educational needs, without an EHCP.

There are now almost 1.3 million pupils in schools in England who fall into this category, equating to 14.2 per cent of pupils – up from 13.6 per cent in 2024.

Ofqual ‘was aware of error’

A senior industry source has claimed the regulator had been aware of concerns about the data error for at least two years, but was prompted to withdraw the data following a request from the Office for Statistics Regulation.

This claim was put to Ofqual by FE Week’s sister publication Schools Week, but it did not respond.

They argued that while exam boards collect the data, it is processed by Ofqual, and so responsibility for checking it lied with the regulator.

They said one reason likely to contribute to the overstated number was that pupils who are granted access arrangements are kept on exam boards’ system for a period of around two years, to save them from reapplying each time they sit exams.

Wrong data ‘frustrating’

Tom Middlehurst, deputy director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, welcomed the withdrawal and correcting of the data, which he described as “the right thing to do”.

“This will lead to a more accurate understanding of trends around access arrangements,” he said. “It is, however, frustrating that the data was apparently incorrect in the first place.”

Tom Bramley, executive director of research and analysis at Ofqual, said: “We are correcting the record as soon as possible. The access arrangements process has not changed, and students who received support did so appropriately.

“This issue is limited to our access arrangements dataset and our other statistics are not affected.”

Ofqual is “working closely with the Office of Statistical Regulation” on fresh data, and says it will also work with exam boards to improve data quality and reporting.

The regulator says there was “no change” for students who are receiving or applying for access arrangements, and those already granted remain “appropriate and valid”.