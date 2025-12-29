New year honours 2026: Who got what in FE and skills?

Nearly a dozen college leaders and a WorldSkills UK gold medallist have been named in the King’s 2026 new year honours.

The list includes four CBEs, nine OBEs, 11MBEs, five British Empire Medals, but no knighthoods or damehoods, for individuals linked to further education, skills and apprenticeships.

Debra Gray, principal of Hull College, was made a CBE alongside Lisa O’Loughlin, principal and CEO of East Lancashire Learning Group and recently retired Luminate Education Group chief executive Colin Booth.

Lisa OLoughlin

O’Loughlin, who was a panel member of the independent curriculum and assessment review led by Becky Francis, said: “I’m truly humbled by this award and deeply grateful to those who took the time to nominate me.

“Excellence in education is never the result of individual effort; it is built through strong collaboration between students, parents, employers, partners and the exceptional teachers and support colleagues I have the privilege to work alongside every day. I’m immensely proud of what we achieve together, and thankful that our collective commitment is being recognised at a national level.”

Another six college leaders received OBEs.

Anna Dawe, principal and chief executive of Wigan and Leigh College was recognised for services to further education. As was Julia Heap, principal and chief executive of Hopwood Hall College, Rachael Hennigan, principal and chief executive of Hugh Baird College, Sara Russell, principal of Peter Symonds College and Nikos Savvas, chief executive of Eastern Education Group.

Savvas said: “This honour belongs to the whole of Eastern Education Group and to Suffolk,” said Dr Savvas. “What we have achieved here shows that world-class education doesn’t only happen in big cities. Suffolk is leading the way, and this award is recognition of the people, partnerships and communities that make that possible. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

Founder and CEO of training provider IN4 Group, Mo Isap, who is also a board director of The Careers and Enterprise Company and vice chair of Star Academies, was also made an OBE.

Meanwhile, Katherine Green, director general for skills at the Department for Work and Pensions, has been appointed a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB), an honour only awarded to senior civil servants and military officers.

MBE for WorldSkills UK medallist

Gold medal winning WorldSkills UK competitor Isabelle Barron has made an MBE for services to vocational education. Barron topped the digital construction table for the UK at EuroSkills Gdañsk in 2023, bringing home the UK’s only gold medal from that competition.

Barron

Barron said being made an MBE by the King was “an incredible honour”.

She added: “Winning gold in digital construction at EuroSkills 2023 was a defining moment for me and I would like to thank Michael McGuire, my WorldSkills UK training manager for believing in me every step of the way.

“Competing in WorldSkills UK competitions changed my life, and I hope this recognition will help inspire more young people to get involved.”

Ben Blackledge, chief executive of WorldSkills UK, said: “This new year honour is a fitting recognition of Izzy’s dedication to developing her own skills, furthering her career and championing the UK’s digital construction industry.

“Her gold medal success demonstrates the strength of UK technical expertise on the international stage and highlights the vital role high-level digital skills play in driving productivity, innovation and quality across the construction sector.”

Jane Hadfield, national apprenticeships lead for the NHS and former board member of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, was awarded an MBE for services to education.

Safaraz Ali, CEO of Pathway Group and founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeships Awards, was awarded an MBE for services to diversity and inclusion in business.

New year honours 2026 – Further education and skills

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Colin Booth, lately chief executive, Luminate Education Group, for services to further education

Debra Gray, principal, Hull College, for services to further education

Lisa O’Loughlin, principal and chief executive officer, East Lancashire Learning Group, for services to further education

Oonagh Smyth, chief executive officer, Skills for Care, for services to adult social care

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Tracy Aust, lately principal and chief executive, West Thames College, for services to further education

Anna Dawe, principal and chief executive, Wigan and Leigh College, for services to further education

Julia Heap, principal and chief executive, Hopwood Hall College, for services to further education

Rachael Hennigan, principal and chief executive, Hugh Baird College, for services to further education

Mohamed Isap, chief executive of IN4 Group and board member of the Care

Sarah Lee, deputy director for education, employment and skills, HM Prison and Probation Service, for public service

Deborah Millar, executive director of digital transformation, Hull College, for services to further education

Sara Russell, principal, Peter Symonds College, for services to further education

Nikolaos Savvas, chief executive, Eastern Education Group, for services to further education

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Safaraz Ali, chief executive, Pathway Group, for services to diversity and inclusion in business

Paula Allerton, head of apprenticeships, HM Revenue and Customs, for services to apprenticeships

Andrew Barnes, lately chair of governors, City College Norwich, for services to further education

Isabelle Barron, team member, WorldSkills UK, for services to vocational education

Alan Foster, governor, Wilberforce Sixth Form College, for services to further education

Kathryn Geraghty, head of technical qualifications, National Theatre, for services to education and skills

Jane Hadfield, lately board member, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, for services to education

Joanna Hughes, director, Joanna Hughes Solicitor Apprenticeships, for services to education and skills

Hazrat Islam, senior manager, regions and providers directorate, Department for Education, for services to further education

Julie Kapsalis, lately chair, Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, for services to economic development

Vivienne McCormack, managing director, Michaeljohn Training Manchester, for services to vocational education

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire

Peter Clark, head of 16-19 funding and financial support policy, Department for Education, for services to further education

Ruth Flynn, director of sixth form, La Retraite Roman Catholic Girls School, for services to further education

Andrew Salter, apprentice training manager, AWE plc, for services to defence engineering and to young people

Victoria Seymour, lately tutor, Somerset Skills and Learning, for services to skills

Angela Wooller, apprenticeship and qualifications manager, East Sussex County Council, for services to further education

