MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 507

Emily Andrews
Director of Policy and Research, Learning and Work Institute
Start date: July 2025
Previous Job: Deputy Director for Work, Centre for Ageing Better
Interesting fact: In a previous role as an academic historian, Emily appeared on an offshoot of Who Do You Think You are. Somewhere on the internet there is footage of her telling Brookside star Claire Sweeney about her distant ancestor who ended their life in an asylum on the Isle of Man
Claire Green
Post-16 and Skills Specialist, Association of School and College Leaders
Start date: September 2025
Previous Job: Director of Sixth Form, Northampton Schools for Girls
Interesting fact: While serving as director of sixth form, Claire completed an MA in educational leadership and launched her blog, The Sixth Form Slant, a resource for sixth form leaders that has reached readers worldwide
