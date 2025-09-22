MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 507

Emily Andrews

Director of Policy and Research, Learning and Work Institute

Start date: July 2025

Previous Job: Deputy Director for Work, Centre for Ageing Better

Interesting fact: In a previous role as an academic historian, Emily appeared on an offshoot of Who Do You Think You are. Somewhere on the internet there is footage of her telling Brookside star Claire Sweeney about her distant ancestor who ended their life in an asylum on the Isle of Man

Claire Green

Post-16 and Skills Specialist, Association of School and College Leaders

Start date: September 2025

Previous Job: Director of Sixth Form, Northampton Schools for Girls

Interesting fact: While serving as director of sixth form, Claire completed an MA in educational leadership and launched her blog, The Sixth Form Slant, a resource for sixth form leaders that has reached readers worldwide