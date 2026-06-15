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15 June 2026

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Farage: I’ll appoint political enforcers to stop colleges promoting diversity

College leaders said Reform UK proposals were 'ridiculous' and 'chilling'

Jessica Hill

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A Reform UK government would ban schools and colleges from engaging in diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives and appoint Whitehall enforcers to ensure compliance, the party has said.

Following the riots that took place in Belfast and Southampton amid growing racial tensions, Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage published an essay titled, ‘Britain is a two tier state – against white people‘ taking aim against what he called the “toxic ideology of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)” and claiming that “every section of the state” has been “ideologically compromised”.

He stated that in the education sector, “bureaucrats are more interested in diversity than the educational success of the largest group of pupils”.

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