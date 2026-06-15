Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe A Reform UK government would ban schools and colleges from engaging in diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives and appoint Whitehall enforcers to ensure compliance, the party has said. Following the riots that took place in Belfast and Southampton amid growing racial tensions, Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage published an essay titled, ‘Britain is a two tier state – against white people‘ taking aim against what he called the “toxic ideology of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)” and claiming that “every section of the state” has been “ideologically compromised”. He stated that in the education sector, “bureaucrats are more interested in diversity than the educational success of the largest group of pupils”. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.