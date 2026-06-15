College free meals rate lifted after backlash

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College students will receive the same per-learner funding for their free meals entitlement as school pupils following backlash from further education leaders.

Updated Department for Education (DfE) guidance published today increased the further education free meal funding rate for 2026-27 to £2.66.

The 5p rise comes three months after colleges were told to plan for their free meals funding to be frozen at £2.61 per meal, which would have been lower than the rate paid to schools.

College and student leaders slammed the freeze at the time, describing it as “insulting” and “frustrating”.

Today’s guidance comes a week after Treasury minister Lord Livermore told the House of Lords the government was “actively looking into” the lower rate being offered to colleges.

It also confirmed the previously announced extension of eligibility for free college meals to students from households receiving universal credit.

Electronic credits or vouchers provided by eligible FE institutions must be worth at least £2.66 per meal, the guidance said. Providers can offer more if they “determine it is necessary”.

The uplift comes against a wider funding squeeze on 16 to 19 education and amid further education staff pay rise negotiations currently underway between unions and the Association of Colleges.

In March, ministers were accused of breaking promises when they confirmed the national funding rate for 16 and 17-year-old learners will only rise by 0.5 per cent in academic year 2026-27 from £5,105 to £5,133.

Colleges warned the below-inflation rise would leave providers absorbing the cost of thousands of extra learners under DfE’s lagged funding system.