MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 505

Val Shawcross

Chair of Governors, Croydon College

Start date: August 2025

Previous Job: Chief Executive, Crystal Palace Park

Interesting fact: Val was leader of Croydon Council in the 1990’s, and a London Assembly member in its formative years. She went on to become Deputy Mayor for Transport until she retired from full time politics in 2018.

Ben Treloar

Chair, Natspec

Start date: July 2025

Concurrent Job: Head, Treloar College

Interesting fact: Ben was once a professional jazz musician. Useful grounding for responding to unexpected changes to SEND policy.