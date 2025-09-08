MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 505

Val Shawcross
Chair of Governors, Croydon College
Start date: August 2025
Previous Job: Chief Executive, Crystal Palace Park
Interesting fact: Val was leader of Croydon Council in the 1990’s, and a London Assembly member in its formative years. She went on to become Deputy Mayor for Transport until she retired from full time politics in 2018.
Ben Treloar
Chair, Natspec
Start date: July 2025
Concurrent Job: Head, Treloar College
Interesting fact: Ben was once a professional jazz musician. Useful grounding for responding to unexpected changes to SEND policy.
