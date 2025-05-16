Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

Leaders quit as Furness College continues recovery

The principal will leave in October and the chair has been replaced by a former deputy FE commissioner

16 May 2025, 13:34

The principal and chair of a college recently placed in intervention have stood down.

Furness College chair Gary Lovatt has been replaced “with immediate effect” by former deputy FE commissioner Meredydd David. Lovatt took on the role in October shortly after the college was dealt the ‘inadequate’ Ofsted blow that triggered government oversight.

Principal and CEO Nicola Cove has also resigned, but she will leave the college in October.

Following the October Ofsted inspection, the college was subjected to an FE Commissioner intervention report, published last month, and is now undergoing a structure and prospects appraisal (SPA) to determine if it can continue as a standalone institution.

FE Commissioner Shelagh Legrave’s report described the college as “vital” for Cumbria but said a reputation rebuild was required as it battles declining student numbers and leadership and governance issues flagged by inspectors.

Ofsted criticised college leaders for overseeing a “decline over time” in attendance, retention and achievement.

Lovatt, Legrave said, is an “experienced non-executive” but has “limited FE experience”.

After standing down, Lovatt said: “I have taken the decision to stand down as I believe the college needs a chair with a depth and breadth of knowledge and experience in further education to see it through the next phase of its journey.”

His successor, David, was a deputy FE commissioner between 2018 and 2023 and, before that, principal of Reaseheath College. He is also currently president of the council of the University of Chester.

Cove, who joined as deputy principal in 2018 before being promoted in 2023, said her decision to resign “has not been easy”.

In a statement, she said: “I have enjoyed my time here immensely, working in partnership with the FE, wider education and business communities in Barrow and across the wider Furness Peninsula.

“I am very proud of what we do day in and day out here at college in support of our students achieving their education goals, being successful in work and life and transforming their futures.

“When I reflect on the seven years I have worked here, I can honestly say that we have achieved a great deal. With the positive trajectory set, I have every confidence that our disappointing Ofsted judgment will be turned around; our recent monitoring visit demonstrated just how much progress can be made in a relatively short period of time.”

