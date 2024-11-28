Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges, Ofsted

Cumbrian college dealt ‘inadequate’ Ofsted blow

Leaders and governors take the flak as attendance, retention and achievement declines

Leaders and governors take the flak as attendance, retention and achievement declines

28 Nov 2024, 13:30

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A college in Cumbria has been hit with an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted judgment after inspectors found a raft of leadership and governance failures.

Furness College was criticised by the watchdog for overseeing a “decline over time” in attendance, retention and achievement.

Inspectors found “overwhelmed” apprentices, insufficient control over the quality of provision, and “ineffective” governors who failed to hold leaders to account.

The college has now become the only college in England to hold the inspectorate’s lowest possible grade and will be put into government intervention through the FE Commissioner.

A new chair of governors was appointed this month following the inspection which took place in October.

Principal Nicola Cove and new chair Gary Lovatt said in a joint statement they were “very disappointed” with Ofsted’s findings, adding that they recognised multiple issues identified by the watchdog and put in place plans to address them at the start of this academic year.

It was “unfortunate that the inspection took place so early in the year”, the leaders said, as the college was “not able to evidence the positive signs we’re now starting to see”.

Furness College, which took on Barrow-in-Furness Sixth Form College in 2016 through a merger, teaches almost 2,000 students.

Ofsted’s report shows eight out of the nine areas judged were deemed ‘requires improvement’. Leadership and management was the only category dealt an ‘inadequate’ judgment, which dragged the college’s overall effectiveness down to the lowest possible grade.

Inspects praised “effective” safeguarding, highlighted the college’s “welcoming and friendly learning environments”, and noted that teachers help learners and apprentices who stay on their course to develop confidence and resilience.

But “too few” learners and apprentices routinely attend their course or training, Ofsted’s report said.

The college also makes a “limited contribution” to meeting skills needs, with inspectors criticising leaders for not implementing the “measures needed” to respond to “worklessness or meaningful education opportunities for young people”.

Ofsted said leaders “do not have sufficient oversight of the strengths and weaknesses of their provision”.

The targets and actions leaders set to remedy weaknesses are “not specific enough to bring about sustained and rapid improvement”.

There is a “decline over time in attendance, retention and achievement across all provision types and all age groups” and leaders are “too positive in evaluating the quality of their provision”.

For apprentices, Ofsted found that trainees complete much of their training in their own time. Apprentices feel “overwhelmed” with the amount of work and “do not complete in planned timeframes”.

Inspectors also criticised the quality of teaching for not being of a “consistently high quality”, and leaders fail to ensure that learners “have a secure understanding of fundamental British values”.

Governors were slammed for not holding leaders “well enough to account”. The board had become “too reliant on what leaders tell them rather than scrutinising the information that they have available to make the improvements that are needed”.

Principal Nicola Cove joined the college as a deputy in 2018 and became the top leader in 2023.

Furness’ previous chair, Jan Fielding, joined the board in 2016 and became chair in 2020.

Cove and Lovatt said: “We are focussed on looking forward and want to reassure all our students, parents, employers and stakeholders that our senior leadership team, staff and board of governors are wholly committed to delivering improvements. 

“Furness College looks forward to working with the FE Commissioner’s office and Ofsted over the coming months. The support they provide will help us achieve this.”

The last general FE college to be judged ‘inadequate’ was Croydon College in 2023, which was upgraded to ‘good’ this month.

Ofsted ditched overall effectiveness grades for schools in September 2024 and plans to remove them for FE providers in September 2025.

Latest education roles from

Caretaker

Caretaker

Capel Manor College

View job
Team Leader – Uniformed Services and Health

Team Leader – Uniformed Services and Health

Kingston College

View job
Founding Director – Dale Futures

Founding Director – Dale Futures

Rochdale AFC Community Trust

View job
Inclusive Pathways Tutor

Inclusive Pathways Tutor

Westminster Adult Education Service

View job
Admissions and Enrolment Administrator

Admissions and Enrolment Administrator

MidKent College

View job
Lecturer in Sports

Lecturer in Sports

Capital City College Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Are we running out of STEAM?

In the 21st century, the education landscape has been dominated by the prioritisation of STEM subjects. Science, Technology, Engineering...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The college roadmap to AI maturity – and a reskilled workforce

AI is poised to drive economic growth, reshape jobs, and transform industries, demanding urgent upskilling. Education must swiftly adapt,...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Assessing Skills for Job-Ready Learners 

Discover how hands-on practice and authentic assessments help educators build both technical expertise and essential soft skills in learners.

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Sandwell College and NHS Trust launch £18 million Learning Campus, creating hundreds of jobs and training opportunities in the West Midlands

Sandwell College and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust recently announced a landmark agreement, which is set to secure...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges

GCSE resits: November 2024 entries rise by 21%

27,000 more students resat English and maths exams this month compared to 2023

Billy Camden

Colleges, GCSE resits

DfE waters down English and maths resit funding rule shake-up

Incoming changes to minimum teaching hours and tolerance threshold have been relaxed

Billy Camden

Colleges, Ofsted

‘Relentless’ journey leads to top Ofsted result for north east college

Group lauded for student care in the aftermath of this year’s riots and inspectors 'moved to tears' after seeing...

Billy Camden

Colleges, skills

Levelling-up cash put in hard-up students’ pockets

Basildon reportedly suffers from a 'lack' of sixth-form colleges

Josh Mellor

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *