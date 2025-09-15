Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted, Training Providers

Jarvis Training collapse followed damning Ofsted verdict

Training quality had "declined significantly" since the last inspection

Training quality had "declined significantly" since the last inspection

15 Sep 2025, 14:38

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

An independent training provider was hit with Ofsted’s lowest possible grade weeks before announcing its closure.

Liverpool-based Jarvis Training Management (JTM) received ‘inadequate’ grades for overall effectiveness, quality of education, leadership and management, adult learning programmes and apprenticeships in a damning inspection report published today

It comes a week after JTM, and its owner Woodspeen Training, announced they had ceased trading, blaming the Department for Education’s (DfE) apprenticeships accountability framework.

Pair of Swiss-owned training providers suddenly close

Inspectors visited JTM in July and found the “large majority” of apprentices in training quit before completing, and “almost half” of those remaining were making slow progress and were unlikely to complete on time.

On its adult learning courses, just under two-thirds of learners “had fallen considerably behind” in their studies and had not achieved their qualifications. A “significant proportion” of learners had dropped out, and for those that stayed, “too few learners regularly attend”.

Governance at the provider was described as “weak”. Attempts by a new leadership team to improve standards had “not had the desired impact”. Leaders also did not identify learners falling behind or take action to help them catch up, with inspectors warning apprentices were “not challenged to achieve their full potential”.

The watchdog concluded the quality of education had “declined significantly” since the previous inspection in 2022. 

JTM was awarded a ‘requires improvement’ judgment for behaviour and attitudes and a ‘good’ for personal development. Safeguarding was ‘effective’.

At the time of the inspection, JTM had 422 adult learners on personal training, early years and beauty therapy courses. JTM’s 251 apprentices in learning at the time of the inspection were studying a range of early years, education and care standards from levels 2 to 5. Over half were aged under 19.

JTM was approached for comment.

Closure explained

Woodspeen Training and JTM, owned by the same Swiss investment firm, announced their closures last week ahead of the publication of today’s Ofsted report. Around 175 staff were employed by the providers, according to Companies House. 

A spokesperson at the time said their collapse followed “recent Department for Education decisions under the apprenticeships accountability framework”.

They added: “The outcome reflects historic performance challenges, particularly around timeliness measures that lag behind recent operational improvements. Our priority now is to work closely with the department [for education] to transfer learners smoothly to alternative providers and support staff through the transition.”

Under the DfE’s apprenticeship accountability framework, training providers judged ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted can face immediate contract termination. 

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

ATAs
Sponsored

Spotlight on excellence: Nominations now open for the Apprenticeship & Training Awards 2026

Nominations are open for the 2026 Apprenticeship & Training Awards, celebrating outstanding employers and providers with national recognition, a...

FE Week Reporter

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Adult Green Skills

New sources of funding are available to finance the delivery of green skills to all learners. Government policy is...

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

‘Outstanding’ university bootcamps praised by Ofsted

Inspectors were impressed with the course's 'exceptional' curriculum

Josh Mellor

Ofsted
Exclusive

Ofsted reform: DfE commits to ‘pragmatic’ intervention approach

Officials will seek sector views before deciding on accountability measures under new-style report cards

Billy Camden

Ofsted
Long read

Ofsted overhaul: What you need to know about new-style inspections

More grades and more data - Ofsted's report cards confirmed

FE Week Reporter

Ofsted

Ofsted tweaks colour-coded scale and FE graded areas

But unions criticise ‘minor and cosmetic’ report card changes while an independent review warns ‘stress’ and ‘high stakes’ won’t...

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *