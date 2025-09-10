Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Apprenticeships

Pair of Swiss-owned training providers go bust

Thousands of apprentices affected as Woodspeen Training and Jarvis Training Management announce sudden closure

Thousands of apprentices affected as Woodspeen Training and Jarvis Training Management announce sudden closure

10 Sep 2025, 16:57

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Two training providers owned by the same Swiss investment firm have ceased trading after the Department for Education terminated their apprenticeship contracts.

West Yorkshire-based Woodspeen Training and Merseyside-based Jarvis Training Management, which between them train thousands of apprentices and hundreds of adult learners, announced today they will soon enter insolvency.

Around 175 staff are on their books, according to Companies House, and are now expected to lose their jobs.

A spokesperson for both training providers said their collapse follows “recent Department for Education decisions under the apprenticeships accountability framework”.

“The outcome reflects historic performance challenges, particularly around timeliness measures that lag behind recent operational improvements,” the spokesperson explained. 

“Since April this year, the new leadership team has refocused the business on its core strengths, strengthened governance, and launched intensive learner support initiatives.

“Despite these efforts, the formal review concluded before improvements could be sufficiently evidenced. 

“Our priority now is to work closely with the Department to transfer learners smoothly to alternative providers and support staff through the transition.”

Woodspeen Training has operated for over 30 years ago. It was judged ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted this year and trains over 1,800 apprentices in business, care and health, as well as 70 adult learners on courses in beauty and fitness. It also offers skills bootcamps in pharmacy and in public service delivery funded through the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Liverpool City Region.

The provider’s overall apprenticeship achievement rate in 2023-24 was 42.8 per cent, according to latest available government data.

A key criticism in Ofsted’s report on Woodspeen was that “too many learners and apprentices leave their programmes early and do not achieve”.

Jarvis Training Management (JTM) is owned by Woodspeen but has itself been running since the 1980s.

JTM was judged ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted in 2023 and delivers hundreds of apprenticeships in the early years sector. The provider also offered courses to over 100 adults in beauty therapy at the time of the watchdog’s visit.

This provider’s overall apprenticeship achievement rate was 51.9 per cent in 2023-24.

Similar to Woodspeen, JTM was criticised by Ofsted as there were “too many learners and apprentices [who] fail to complete and achieve within the planned time”.

According to Companies House, JTM is owned by Woodspeen Training which itself is ultimately owned by Alphen Trust, an independent investment advisory and asset management company based in Zurich, Switzerland.

The spokesperson for the providers said: “We are proud of the progress made under the new team and grateful to colleagues for their professionalism.”

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

ATAs
Sponsored

Spotlight on excellence: Nominations now open for the Apprenticeship & Training Awards 2026

Nominations are open for the 2026 Apprenticeship & Training Awards, celebrating outstanding employers and providers with national recognition, a...

FE Week Reporter

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Adult Green Skills

New sources of funding are available to finance the delivery of green skills to all learners. Government policy is...

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Apprenticeships, Ofsted

Weir ‘outstanding’ again after rare double Ofsted inspection

Training provider successfully challenged provisional grade ‘in the pursuit of fairness and accuracy’

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

Rob May appointed as new Innovate Awarding MD

The former City & Guilds manager has been appointed to head up the awarding body arm of the Lifetime...

FE Week Reporter

Apprenticeships

‘Less ambitious’ nursing apprenticeships pledge criticised

New target comes ahead of a 'refreshed' NHS workforce plan later this year

Josh Mellor

Apprenticeships, Colleges, Ofsted

College-run ITP awarded its own ‘outstanding’ 

The feat means all parts of a West Mids college group now hold Ofsted’s top grade

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *