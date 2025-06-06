It’s the good, the bat and the snugly this Volunteers’ Week

From refurbishing derelict community buildings to creating bat boxes for primary schools, members of the Good for Me, Good for FE campaign are assessing the efforts of college students and staff during Volunteers’ Week.

The campaign, now in its fourth year, helps colleges drive up community action opportunities for their students and raise the profile of the difference they are making.

Building foundations

Foundation learning and construction students at Nottingham College have transformed two community centres this year, gaining valuable skills along the way.

Guided by mentors from youth charity Volunteer It Yourself, students gained level 1 qualifications in painting, decorating and carpentry alongside their regular studies, even finishing projects ahead of schedule thanks to their early starts and late finishes.

Foundation learning student Kayden said: “I learned woodwork, painting and how to work in a team. It was fun to do with my friends and gave me confidence for other projects.”

Nottingham College students

Saving the bats and the bikes

Furniture-making students at Newark College, part of Lincoln College Group, were tasked by Newark and Sherwood District Council to come up with a way to protect diminishing bat populations in the area, with a focus on biodiversity and sustainability.

After presenting their prototypes, students were asked to make 55 bat boxes, one for every local primary school. They had to learn how to use power tools, as well as working to tight deadlines in their teams.

One student has taken the idea even further by starting their own business making animal houses using the skills they picked up.

Meanwhile, the college’s multi-skills students worked with police to fix up bikes that had been seized, or found and not claimed, so they could be put to good use.

Newark Colleges bike repair project

Ten bikes were given to the college in a poor state. Students learned how to remove parts, renovate them, change the wheels and tyres and re-paint frames, all as part of close-knit teams that had to work to a budget.

The college reports that seven out of the 10 bikes were successfully repaired and were then offered to students who needed them to get to college and back. The success of the project has meant another four bikes have since been donated.

USP local legends

In partnership with Essex Youth Service, USP College’s ‘local legends’ group opened up a range of opportunities for students to make a difference to their community and work towards the new Good for Me, Good for FE volunteering micro-credential.

This year, USP College Students’ Union took the lead on campaigns and initiatives promoting cardiovascular health, including rolling out first aid training so students know how to respond and help those in cardiac arrest.

Other projects included sports students taking the lead on organising tournaments and calling up creative and design students to organise publicity.

USP’s local legends now meet weekly and bring in guests to help lead new projects throughout the year.

Prepare for awards season

The Good for Me, Good for FE annual awards event is now an established entry in the FE calendar that identifies, celebrates and shares the very best social action initiatives in colleges across the country, as well as recognising the dedicated staff and student volunteers that are making a difference.

Entries for this year’s awards will open in September. Those shortlisted will be invited to an awards ceremony at the House of Lords in December where winners across eight categories will be announced.