2024 Good for Me Good for FE award winners revealed

Eight winners from FE colleges unveiled at glitzy awards ceremony at the House of Lords

College students and staff were recognised for their exceptional volunteering and social action efforts earlier today at the second annual Good for Me Good for FE awards.

Good for Me Good for FE was launched in 2021. It is now a network of nearly 150 college and charity partners coordinating and calculating the value of staff and student volunteering and community fundraising.

Winners were announced at an afternoon tea ceremony in the House of Lords, hosted by Baroness Barran.

This year’s awards, sponsored by NCFE, handed out 10 awards to college staff and students for the “incredible impact” of their volunteering efforts, including the collection of hundreds of thousands of items for food banks.

The nine-strong judging panel included FE commissioner Shelagh Legrave, former Activate Learning CEO Dame Sally Dicketts and Baroness Nicky Morgan.

The prestigious overall winner award was jointly presented to Suzanne Richards from Walsall College and Aimee Garratt from Dudley College for their resilience and transformative fundraising initiatives after tragically losing family members. Richards and Garratt were also handed the Individual Fundraiser of the Year award.

Garrett founded charity Ronnie and Friends after the death of her baby son to raise over £24,000 for a second bereavement suite at Russell’s Hall Hospital.

“In June 2022, I was dealt the worst card I think a mother would ever be dealt. I lost my little boy but I turned my pain into a purpose,” Garrett said after accepting her award.

Richards lost her son Joel, father Pat and brother Adrian in the 2015 Tunisian terrorist attacks. She set up charity Smile for Joel and raised £35,000 to support bereaved families.

Special recognition was also given to London South East Colleges’ Wellbeing Wednesday Lunches, which won the Project of the Year award. In partnership with Bromley Council’s loneliness initiative, the college offers free meals to local residents.

The Inspirational Role Model of the Year award went to Abigail Daly from City College Plymouth for her advocacy for SEND inclusivity.

Meanwhile, Southern Regional College won Team/College Fundraiser of the Year for raising £13,500 for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Nottingham College’s Rich Williams won the Outstanding Long-Service Award for Volunteering for his long-term community leadership and committing over 1000 hours every year to volunteer with the Scouts, leading the Duke of Edinburgh programme and expanding youth programmes in Staffordshire.

Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Rob Stevenson is a first responder and veteran advocate, which judges awarded him the Staff Volunteer of the Year.

Judges commended Beth Williams from Nottingham College for spending 900 hours supporting youth and offenders and awarded her Student Volunteer of the Year.

Speaking at the event, Dr Sam Parrett CBE, co-founder of Good for Me Good for FE and Group CEO of London South East Colleges said: “These awards showcase the incredible impact of the FE sector in supporting its communities and generating social value. The contributions of our students and staff are a powerful reminder of the difference we can make together.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has helped make this event possible, including Baroness Barren for hosting us, our sponsors, judges and colleges – as well as our amazing finalists and winners.

“Congratulations to you all. The stories we have heard today are truly inspiring, and we are delighted to celebrate and honour your achievements in this beautiful setting.”

Here’s the full list of winners. Click here to find out more.