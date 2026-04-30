“Ready to power up your future?” asks Barnsley College of adults hoping to “break into the booming green energy sector… whether you’re retraining, upskilling, or starting afresh”.

The pitch from the college’s new clean energies training centre for a 10-week solar PV installer and operator course is one of many across the country as providers race to meet demand for solar, heat pump, EV charging installations and retrofit skills.

But behind the upbeat marketing lies a complicated picture: stop-start government funding, a chronic shortage of expert tutors, patchy demand from learners and employers, and concerns that some courses are sold as gateways to green jobs but without the necessary safety training.