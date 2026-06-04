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5 June 2026

The Milburn review is a watershed moment for FE

In Milburn’s bold words, the ruin of education policy is writ large. His report raises fundamental questions about the future role of FE
James Scott Guest Contributor

CEO, Trafford and Stockport College Group (TSCG)

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The prime minister referred to the Alan Milburn review into young people and work as “sobering”. My own reaction was nothing less than jaw-dropping; to see the failure of historic education policy laid bare in such stark terms was certainly not what I expected.

The report points to many factors contributing to a situation where over a million young people are not in education, employment or training (NEET). Milburn sees it as “shameful” that so much was spent on welfare support for young people compared with getting them into jobs. The world has moved on; entry-level jobs are no longer in such plentiful supply. What employers require and what the education system provides are in many ways poles apart, and the ability of employers to respond to the changing needs of this young generation is a key challenge.

The review is being described as a “landmark” and appears to present a watershed moment, perhaps as consequential as the Tomlinson and Dearing reports or, in time, more so. Yet this is “only” an interim report. It sets out the current situation and evidence. A sequel later in the year will provide a suggested direction of travel.

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