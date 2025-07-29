Green skills funding results delayed over premature course adverts

Providers were caught promoting courses before funding had been confirmed

The government has paused an £8 million warm homes skills programme (WHSP) after some training providers jumped the gun and promoted courses before winners were officially confirmed.

In an email sent to bidders yesterday, the Midlands Net Zero Hub, which is running the programme on behalf of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), said the tender suspension was caused by “a few” applicants promoting WHSP-funded courses to potential learners before funding decisions had been made.

The WHSP is a flagship green skills programme where providers can bid for up to £1 million to deliver subsidised retrofit courses.

Colleges and training providers were expecting the funding competition results on Friday for training to begin from this Friday, August 1.

“This postponement has become necessary due to a breach of the competition guidance by a few applicants,” the email stated.

“Specifically, some applicants have publicised WHSP-funded training offers prior to the official announcement of funding decisions.”

The email confirmed that no applicants had received formal or informal confirmation of the outcome of their bids, and “premature promotion” of courses breached competition rules.

The DESNZ said it was “investigating the allegations and will address them appropriately”.

A spokesperson added: “Winners will be announced shortly, and there will be no delay to the scheme’s timeline.”

Retrofit

The WHSP aims to increase the supply of skilled workers in energy efficiency and retrofit. Applications for colleges and training providers to win a share of an £8 million fund to subsidise training closed in June.

Providers could bid for up to £1 million for “work packages” of qualifications geared towards entry-level training, upskilling workers for non-domestic buildings and training for specialist roles like retrofit assessors or solar installers.

Up to 9,000 retrofit professionals could be trained through the scheme by July 2026.

A £9.2 million phase two programme is in the works to run from 2026 to 2027, but hasn’t been confirmed.

The Department did not name which training providers had breached the rules when asked by FE Week.

Bidders were told yesterday that advertising courses before funding was approved breached the competition guidance. The guidance states that all publicity of courses funded through the project must be approved by the Midlands Net Zero Hub and that training providers must not start their project until the Hub has approved a signed grant agreement letter.