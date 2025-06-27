Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Apprenticeships

Foundation apprenticeship success could ‘add risk’

This year's record apprenticeships budget is under pressure

This year's record apprenticeships budget is under pressure

27 Jun 2025, 10:30

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The introduction of foundation apprenticeships could place this year’s record apprenticeships budget under strain, a senior official has suggested.

Speaking on day two of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) annual conference in London this week, the Department for Education’s apprenticeships director warned of potential “savings” and “trade offs” if the new scheme, launching this August, became too popular. 

Kate Ridley-Pepper highlighted that the DfE’s apprenticeships budget was “99 per cent fully spent” in recent years. 

She told delegates: “As we look to the future, it is worth reflecting on the fiscal context. In 2023-24, 99 per cent of our £2.5 billion apprenticeship budget was spent, and that picture is likely to be very similar for 2024-25.

“And while thankfully not all large employers utilise all of their levy funds, which enables us to give 30 per cent of our budget and invest that in SMEs, the position is not sustainable in the long run”.

Ridley-Pepper cited rising demand for higher-level apprenticeships, which attract higher levels of funding than lower-level programmes, as the reason for “tough decisions” about how to fund the government’s new growth and skills offers, including new short courses in specific subjects from April.

Foundation apprenticeships, new eight-month programmes designed for young people, come online this August. Skills minister Jacqui Smith told MPs this week she hopes for 30,000 young foundation apprentices. 

Other pressures on the budget could come from reduced duration apprenticeships and the removal of English and maths rules earlier this year, which the government believes could generate 10,000 new starts. 

Then there is the widely anticipated rush to start level 7 apprenticeships before January when funding is removed for new entrants aged 22 and over. 

Asked by AELP chief executive Ben Rowland about how one could convince the Treasury that spending on “loads of” youth foundation apprenticeships could help reduce rising NEET levels, Ridley-Pepper said she needed “compelling cost-benefit arguments”.

She added: “As I say, we’ve spent 99 per cent of our budget in the last couple of years. So there is a slight, not risk exactly, but if [foundation apprenticeships] were popular, that might cause pressures that mean we have to look elsewhere to make other savings and trade offs, unless we can provide that case for additional funding.

‘But there isn’t a lot of additional funding in the system”.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

More from this theme

Apprenticeships
Long read

Banter, firework emails and power ‘grab’ defended by ex-SFA chief in Marples trial

Sir Peter Lauener was cross-examined for 2 days. Here’s what we learned…

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

DfE agrees ‘transitional period’ for new off the job policy

Four-month grace period for 39 apprenticeships with revised off-the-job training hours follows sector concerns

Anviksha Patel

Apprenticeships

Ofqual publishes ‘flexible’ apprenticeship assessment rules

Watchdog sets out how it will do away with end point assessment and monitor training providers marking their own...

Shane Chowen

Apprenticeships
Long read

Marples trial: ‘Resentful’ funding agency ‘spooked’ 3aaa buyer

Two days of cross-examination of ex-apprenticeships boss ends with revelation he ‘drafted’ expert’s statements

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *