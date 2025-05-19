First list of foundation apprenticeships published

Typical duration for the new entry-level apprenticeships will be 8 months

The names of the first seven foundation apprenticeships have been revealed.

A list of the new apprenticeships, which are designed to be an entry route for young people, was published on the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s website today.

They all have a typical duration time of eight months and their funding bands range from £3,000 to £4,500.

However, each foundation apprenticeship has a message from IfATE which states that “shorter duration apprenticeships like this one will only be possible once the legislation changes to allow for durations below 12 months”.

Once this happens, Skills England will “formally confirm this apprenticeship is available for use”.

The “earliest start date” for each apprenticeship is August 1, 2025, according to IfATE’s website.

Starts on the apprenticeship will also only be possible once a suitable end-point assessment organisation (EPAO) has obtained Ofqual recognition. “Once the EPAO has obtained Ofqual recognition, funding for apprentice starts will be permitted and this message will be removed.”

IfATE’s website confirms that foundation apprenticeships are employed positions.

Each foundation apprenticeship “provides a mix of employability skills and behaviours, technical knowledge and skills, and associated English and maths”. Typical progression routes will “likely include employment or progression onto another skills product such as a level 2 or level 3 apprenticeship”.

Employers who take on a foundation apprentice qualify for up to £2,000 per foundation apprentice, subject to retention and progression.

The DfE’s apprenticeship funding rules were published last week and revealed that young foundation apprentices who did not achieve a grade 4 pass at GCSE will be required to continue studying the subjects during their training, but they will not be forced to sit exams.