English and maths rules for foundation apprentices revealed

Young people who did not pass GCSE English and maths must continue to study the subjects if they take a new foundation apprenticeship – but they will not be required to sit or pass the tests.

Apprenticeship funding rules for 2025-26, published today, included a section for foundation apprenticeships, which are due to be rolled out this autumn.

The government is yet to publish a list of foundation apprenticeship programmes, but the new rules detail funding eligibility.

Foundation apprentices must be aged 16 to 21 at the start of their training, or 22 to 24 if they either hold an education, health and care (EHC) plan, are in care of their local authority, or have been in prison.

Officials said they will fund a foundation apprentice at the same or lower level than a qualification they already hold, but only “if the foundation apprenticeship will allow the individual to acquire significant new knowledge, skills and behaviours, the provider can show that the content of the training is materially different from any prior qualification or previous apprenticeship and that the minimum duration can still be met once prior learning has been recognised”.

Critically, there will be no functional skills exit requirement for foundation apprentices. But, like the condition of funding rule for 16 to 18 year olds on study programmes, apprentices will be forced to continue to study the subjects.

In levels 2 to 7 apprenticeships, apprentices aged 16 to 18 must pass English and maths functional skills exams if they have not already obtained a level 2 (GCSE) pass. This requirement was made optional for apprentices aged 19 and older in February.

Simon Ashworth, Association of Employment and Learning Providers deputy CEO, said: “Confirmation that 16 to 18 year olds taking on new foundation apprenticeships won’t face a mandatory English and maths exit requirement is another positive signal that the government is listening and looking to test out an alternative approach.

“It means more young people will be able to start an apprenticeship and build confidence in the workplace while receiving the support they need to improve their skills.”

The foundation apprenticeship rules state that where the apprentice holds neither level 1 nor level 2 in English or maths, then the apprentice “must start and continue to study for at least a level 1 English and / or maths”.

Where the apprentices already holds an approved level 1 qualification, then the apprentice must start and continue to study for a level 2 English and / or maths.

The apprentice is not required to take the assessments prior to completing their foundation apprenticeship in both scenarios, but where providers “deem it appropriate”, the tests can be taken.

Plans for foundation apprentices aged 16 to 18 must include a minimum of 55 guided learning hours per subject.

Today’s funding rules also outlined how the £2,000 employer incentives for foundation apprenticeships, first announced during March’s Spring statement, will be paid.

The DfE will pay £667 if the apprentice is still on their foundation apprenticeship 90 days after their start date, followed by another £667 if they are still on programme 242 days into their training.

A “progression payment” of £666 will then be paid if the apprentice, upon completion of their foundation apprenticeship, starts a full apprenticeship within six months of their completion date and they remain with the same employer.

The progression payment will be made 90 days after the apprentice’s start date of their new apprenticeship.