Journey’s not over for skills bootcamps, says top DfE official

Short courses could be funded through new growth and skills levy

There is “definitely a future” for skills bootcamps, a top Department for Education civil servant has said following uncertainty about funding for the courses.

Apprenticeships director Kate Ridley-Moy told the Association of Employment and Learning Providers autumn conference that the programmes could potentially “evolve” into a fundable option through the reformed growth and skills levy.

The previous government committed half a billion pounds to fund skills bootcamps between 2022 and 2025. The short courses involve a combination of training, work experience and a guaranteed job interview over a period of up to 16 weeks.

While there have been no commitments to fund bootcamps with public cash beyond March, Ridley-Moy outlined a positive road ahead for the providers who deliver them.

She said: “There definitely is a future for skills bootcamps.

“We’re also thinking about how, in a reformed growth and skills levy, there is a call for shorter courses for employed people. So actually, it’s a great way to look at bootcamps and potential evolution of it.”

Ridley-Moy added skills bootcamps had proved a “huge success” but recognised there were “some areas” where the delivery and outcomes “can be improved”. Research of the early rollout of the programme found low completions and concerns over the “appropriateness” of some job interview offers.

Autumn 2025 aim for foundation apprenticeships

The civil servant also gave an update on the government’s commitment to introduce “foundation” apprenticeships.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced £40 million at last week’s budget to develop the courses.

Ridley-Moy said more information will come in the spring and the aim is to roll out foundation apprenticeships next autumn.

She acknowledged there had been “lots of previous offers” designed to deliver opportunities for those not yet ready to undertake apprenticeships, namely traineeships, but insisted “we are learning the lessons from our design and from some of the problems that we’ve encountered in the past”.

She added: “As jobs with training, the new foundation apprenticeship offer will start with the need of employers as well as the needs of young people. It will focus on ensuring that training is directed towards real vacancies and staff-shortage areas. The training offer will include clear, seamless progression into other apprenticeships.”

Ridley-Moy also said a timeline for implementation of the growth and skills levy should be communicated in the new year, as should final decisions on which level 7 apprenticeships will be removed from the scope of levy funding.