Ministers also reveal the apprenticeship minimum duration will be reduced from 12 to 8 months

The government has confirmed it will axe English and maths functional skills exit requirements for adult apprentices with immediate effect.

Ministers have also revealed that the minimum duration of apprenticeships will be shortened from 12 to eight months from the next academic year.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson announced the major reforms today to mark National Apprenticeship Week, claiming that the changes slash red tape that will lead to 10,000 more apprentices a year.

FSQs out for adults but stay for 16-18s

As first revealed by FE Week last week, ministers will end the current requirement that apprentices aged 19 or older must pass level 2 functional skills courses to complete their apprenticeship.

The exit rule will be made optional for adults from today. It is unclear, however, whether the new rule can be applied to apprentices already on-programme or new starters only. FE Week is seeking clarification from the Department for Education.

There will also be no change to the rule for 16 to 18 apprentices, who will still be required to pass level 2 functional skills exams to complete their apprenticeship.

Ministers have been warned by the Association of Employment and Learning Providers that not relaxing this exit requirement for young people risks making apprenticeships for this age group, which have plummeted over the past decade, even more “less attractive” to employers.

A DfE spokesperson said the change to English and maths rules for adult apprentices means “more learners can qualify in high demand sectors such as healthcare, social care and construction, helping to drove growth and meet government targets in key areas such as housebuilding”. They estimate this could mean “as many as 10,000 more apprentices per year will be able to complete their apprenticeship”.

The DfE added that this “does not mean that apprentices won’t be assessed on core English and maths skills relevant to their occupation, but it does mean that apprentices will be able to focus more on their paid work”.

Ben Rowland, chief executive of the AELP, said the functional skills exit requirement is “one of the biggest barriers providers, employers and apprentices face within the apprenticeship system, and has caused significant stress and missed opportunities for learners, meaning less progression and locking out many individuals from being able to access an apprenticeship opportunity”.

He added: “While good literacy and numeracy are important in work and life, it is right to remove this as an arbitrary requirement for adults.”

Jill Whittaker, co-founder and executive chair of hospitality apprenticeships provider HIT Training, told FE Week that removing the exit requirement for adults puts apprenticeships “on a level playing field with other post-16 programmes”.

However, she added that the sector must not “throw the baby out with the bathwater”. Providers must “continue to offer high quality English and maths support to those who want and need it”.

New 8-month minimum duration

The DfE first announced plans to shorten the minimum duration of apprenticeships during the Labour party conference in September.

The department today revealed that the current 12-month minimum will be reduced to eight months from August 2025, but this is “subject to the legislative timetable”.

Three “trailblazer apprenticeships” in key shortage occupations will look to “pioneer” the new shorter apprenticeship approach, with apprentices in green energy, healthcare and film/TV production set to be able to take on these new courses, according to the DfE.

The DfE added that one of Skills England’s first orders of business will be to identify which apprenticeships would be best served by the shorter duration approach.

Skills England, which had its leadership team announced today, will “prioritise key shortage occupations as per the industrial strategy, helping to boost growth under our Plan for Change”.

Phillipson said: “Businesses have been calling out for change to the apprenticeship system and these reforms show that we are listening. Our new offer of shorter apprenticeships and less red tape strikes the right balance between speed and quality, helping achieve our number one mission to grow the economy.”

Federation of Small Businesses executive director, Craig Beaumont, said the flexibilities announced today “should help SME employers fill skills gaps faster”.

John Lewis Partnership’s executive director of people, Jo Rackham, added: “Gaining GCSE maths and English qualifications can be a significant barrier to starting or completing one and we believe it will help more disadvantaged people, including those who leave the care system or those with learning disabilities, make a career for themselves.”