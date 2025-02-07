English and maths functional skills rules will be relaxed for adult apprentices, FE Week understands.

The government is expected to soften controversial exit requirements following years of lobbying from the sector.

Under current rules, apprentices must achieve level 1 English and maths functional skills qualifications if they are on a level 2 apprenticeship and did not pass the subjects at GCSE. Similarly, if a learner is on a level 3 or higher apprenticeship, they must achieve functional skills at level 2 to complete their training.

Following the shake-up – expected imminently – it is understood the rules will become optional for apprentices aged 19 and older. Adults without an English or maths GCSE pass can still opt to take the tests but will be able to do so without needing to pass as an exit requirement.

The rules are not unlikely to change for 16 to 18 year olds.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We recognise that employers want more flexibility on apprenticeships, and we are looking into what improvements can be made to break down barriers to opportunity and help more skilled workers drive growth.”

Full details are expected to be published shortly.

Reformed functional skills qualifications were launched in 2019 with revised content and assessment requirements. The aim was to give the qualifications greater credibility with employers.

Functional skills pass rates currently sit at around 75 per cent, down from 84 per cent before the pandemic and before the reformed qualifications were introduced.

No other qualification, such as A-levels and T Levels, have English and maths as an exit requirement. However, 16 to 18-year-old students without a pass in the subjects must work towards them as a condition of their place being funded.

Only around half of apprentices successfully complete their apprenticeship each year and functional skills qualifications exit requirements are constantly flagged among the biggest barriers for apprentice dropouts.

In December, research by the Association of Employment and Learning Providers found three-quarters of apprenticeship vacancy adverts blocked applicants who had not already achieved a grade 4 pass in GCSE English and maths.

Former Labour shadow skills minister Toby Perkins committed to reviewing functional skills exit requirements while in opposition in March 2023.

Labour’s current DfE ministerial team has hinted it would reform functional skills since last year’s election victory.