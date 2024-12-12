3 in 4 apprenticeship adverts ‘block’ applicants without English and maths

Three-quarters of apprenticeship vacancy adverts “block” applicants that have not already achieved a grade 4 pass in GCSE English and maths, new research has found.

Ministers have been urged to use the first-of-its-kind data exposing entry restrictions as a wakeup call to end functional skills exit requirements in apprenticeships.

It comes against a backdrop of almost one million young people not in education, employment or training (NEET).

Ben Rowland, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said the “astonishing” figures show that “well intentioned rules designed to encourage further learning of English and maths are now having the opposite impact – those in most need of support are being blocked from the apprenticeship route because of requirements”.

The Department for Education confirmed it is “reviewing” English and maths requirements to “ensure they support learners while maintaining high standards”.

‘Stressful and often irrelevant’

Under current rules, apprentices must achieve level 1 English and maths functional skills qualifications if they are on a level 2 apprenticeship and did not pass the qualifications at GCSE. And, if a similar learner is on a level 3 or higher apprenticeship, they must achieve functional skills at level 2.

Training providers, employers and apprentices have long complained the rule is “almost universally viewed as a barrier to opportunity” within apprenticeships and a “major source of frustration” that contributes to high drop out rates, according to a report published today by AELP.

A “mini-commission” by the association analysed 5,440 live apprenticeship vacancies and found, as of September 25, 2024, 72 per cent of adverts required learners to have a minimum of grade 4/C – known as a standard pass, with a further 4 per cent requiring at least a grade 5 – known as a “strong pass”.

Only the remaining 24 per cent either have no specific maths and English requirements or accept grade 3/D and below.

Researchers found that 55 per cent of the grade 4/C qualification requirements were advertised as “essential”, with the rest saying the grades are “desirable”.

AELP said the data shows that entry requirements for apprenticeships are being tightened to “avoid the stressful and often irrelevant functional skills qualifications that come with learners without English and maths”.

In the foreword of the report, Rowland added: “Given the dire impact on operations, morale and learner mental health caused by functional skills qualifications as an exit requirement, it is not surprising that both employers and providers have responded by seeking to avoid it wherever possible.”

Remove the exit requirement

More than a quarter of young people left school without English and maths GCSE grade 4 last year.

Reformed functional skills qualifications launched in 2019 with revised content and assessment requirements. The aim was to give the qualifications greater credibility with employers.

Functional skills pass rates currently sit at around 75 per cent, down from 84 per cent before the pandemic and before the reformed qualifications were introduced.

No other qualification, such as A-levels and T Levels, have English and maths as an exit requirement. However, 16- to- 18-year-old students without a pass in the subjects have to work towards them as a condition of their place being funded.

AELP said the DfE should “require and fund providers to deliver English and maths support to all learners who are not able to demonstrate the required level, including an assessment at the start and end of the apprenticeship to demonstrate progress – but not as an exit requirement for the apprenticeship”.

Apprenticeship standard trailblazer groups should also “consider English and maths requirements for apprenticeships on a standard by standard approach, rather than a one-size fits all approach, allowing more contextualisation”. This would “ensure that delivery and assessment are more aligned to job roles and skills being tested are meaningful and appropriate to the learner”.

Cheryl Swales, head of strategic projects at AELP and the report’s author, said: “Not only are good, competent apprentices being stopped from progressing to the next stages in their careers, the pressure on providers and employers has resulted in higher instances of entry criteria for prior attainment of maths and English qualifications and this is unfair. The system needs to be reviewed and brought into line with other post-16 education routes that do not stipulate FSQs as an entry or exit requirement.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “We are committed to giving young people the skills they need to seize opportunity, no matter what their background is. That is at the heart of our plan for change which will put the economy on firm foundations for growth.

“That’s why we are reviewing the English and maths requirements for apprenticeships to ensure they support learners while maintaining high standards. High-quality apprenticeships are a vital pathway into skilled employment and we want them to be more widely available.”