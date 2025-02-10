Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

Legal win fails to spark Catholic sixth form academy bids  

A suggestion that sixth forms could form their own trust faces barriers from bishops who aren't used to power sharing

A suggestion that sixth forms could form their own trust faces barriers from bishops who aren't used to power sharing

10 Feb 2025, 6:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

None of England’s Catholic sixth form colleges have applied to become academies – despite a church campaign that forced a legal change two years ago.

Nearly all secular sixth form colleges have been able to academise and enjoy the luxury of not paying VAT since the then-chancellor George Osborne changed tax rules in 2015.

But for a group of 13 Catholic-run sixth form colleges, it took another eight years before the law was amended to allow them to academise while maintaining protections in areas of curriculum, acts of worship and governance.

Since 2023, however, Catholic sixth form college principals have faced calls from bishops to join mega multi-academy trusts based on diocese boundaries and designed for schools.

The Catholic college leaders – responsible for educating about 30,000 students across England – appear unwilling to give up their independence by joining the church-run MATs.

Catholic Education Service director Paul Barber, who personally called for the Department for Education to close the “legal anomaly” that excluded Catholic colleges, admitted: “Due to the block on Catholic sixth form colleges becoming academies, diocesan strategies were developed without their inclusion.”

One option now being proposed is for Catholic sixth forms to form their own MAT which would be better suited to the “specialised” 16-to-19 education they offer.

‘A more flexible approach’

The Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA), which represents the Catholic sixth form colleges, is calling on some dioceses – regional branches of the church responsible for education – to “adopt a more flexible approach” to colleges and recognise the unique “scale and complexity”.

Although Catholic sixth forms and their leaders have a high level of autonomy via the standalone governance structure of a college, diocesan bishops have ultimate control through the appointment of governors. Diocesan trustees also usually own the college building and grounds.

Those with knowledge of the Catholic education system told FE Week the 2023 rule change was too recent to expect any colleges to have launched conversion plans.

Labour’s withdrawal of a £25,000 academy conversion grant, and proposed tightening of rules on academy accountability, also suggests the party is less open to academy conversion than the previous government. 

Dioceses’ mega MAT plan

Most Catholic dioceses in England are pursuing trust growth plans that aim to move their remaining local authority-maintained schools into bishop-backed trusts.

But these mega-merger plans, launched in 2022 following the publication of a Conservative government white paper, were designed without Catholic sixth form colleges in mind.

A SFCA spokesperson said college leaders had “little appetite” for these rapidly progressing plans which dioceses had found “difficult to amend”.

They added: “We’d like to see some dioceses adopt a more flexible approach to conversion that reflects the scale and complexity of sixth form colleges and the unique role they play in the local education landscape.”

But the Catholic Education Service, which advises and represents diocesan education services, told FE Week its MAT merger plans were already “being reviewed” to ensure sixth form colleges are “part of the wider family of Catholic schools rather than standalone institutions”.

Barber said: “As with all schools and colleges seeking to become academies, the Catholic sector is developing its strategies to respond to the recent changes to the support packages that were previously available.”

Protect unique status

Catholic sixth form colleges have similar levels of autonomy to standalone sixth form and FE colleges.

The 13 colleges appear to be thriving academically and financially, despite facing the same challenges navigating complex funding rules and shrinking budgets that have pushed many colleges into joining large groups or converting to academy status.

As a result, leaders such as Martin Twist, principal of St Charles Catholic Sixth Form College in Ladbroke Grove, west London, said his college was seeking an academy model that is “right for us”.

He added: “Academies are probably the right option for most institutions – but not at any cost.

“It’s about protecting our culture, organisation and staff, and making sure what we do is the right thing for our students.

“The main thing for me is all parties are open to dialogue and open to academisation, but because of the additional structural requirements of working across government, individual dioceses and canon law, and the Catholic Education Service, it’s just going to take more time to work through those challenges.”

MAT for sixth forms

Twist said some leaders had floated the idea of a national or regional Catholic sixth form college MAT that would build on strong existing relationships.

He told FE Week: “We work in close partnership with each other through the Association of Catholic Sixth Form Colleges, we understand each other and are all committed to the distinctive nature of Catholic Sixth Form colleges.”

“We all do the same thing, we understand each other.”

Most Catholic sixth forms are situated in London and the north west of England.

But FE Week understands that a specialist sixth form MAT crossing several dioceses would be difficult to deliver as bishops have a high degree of independence in how they choose to run their diocese, including education.

A cross-diocese MAT would present complications around who appoints trustees and holds responsibility for buildings.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Functional Skills reimagined: Drive success in English & Mathematics with modern qualifications.

In today’s educational landscape, supporting learners with essential English and maths skills goes beyond traditional teaching. It’s about providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Do you want to be part of The Bedford College Group’s next chapter?

At The Bedford College Group, we are passionate about transforming lives and communities through education. As one of the...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Framing the future of creative education: new BTEC HTQ in Photography nurtures talent beyond the lens

The creative industry is evolving rapidly, and so is the way we teach photography. Discover how Pearson's new BTEC...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges

Intervention lifted at pandemic-hit City Lit

Principal praises staff and FE Commissioner as college finances recover faster than planned

FE Week Reporter

Colleges

Ban mandatory bikini waxes on beauty students, says mum

A college tutor wrongly claimed a 16-year-old needed to undergo waxing to pass her course

Josh Mellor

Colleges, sixth form colleges

Sixth form college academisation reaches tipping point

But some principals doubt whether the Labour wants new academy conversions

Josh Mellor

Colleges, Politics
Exclusive

Saudis ‘ready to offer decade-long FE tuition deals’ to UK colleges

Fresh tendering round expected to launch this academic year to revive ventures in the kingdom

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *