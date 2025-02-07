Sir Ian Bauckham confirmed as permanent Ofqual chief

The former academy trust CEO has served in an interim capacity for over a year

The former academy trust CEO has served in an interim capacity for over a year

Sir Ian Bauckham has been confirmed as the permanent chief regulator of exams watchdog Ofqual, the education secretary has announced.

Parliament’s education select committee agreed in December that Bauckham, who has served a interim chief regulator at Ofqual since last January and was the government’s preferred candidate to lead it permanently, should be given the top job.

On Friday, the education secretary announced Bauckham had been formally appointed to the five-year role, after the privy council has confirmed his appointment.

This followed a recruitment process “conducted in line with the requirements set by the commissioner for public appointments”, said the DfE.

The education select committee said in December it hoped Bauckham would serve the full five years in the top role and help “restore much-needed stability” to Ofqual, following a churn of chief regulators in recent years.

Bauckham said he was “honoured” to take on the permanent role, after “dedicating [his] career to improving education and opportunities for young people”.

Bauckham ‘exceptionally suited’ to role

“Qualifications are the currency of education,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“Ofqual, as guardian of standards, will protect their value and integrity to ensure they remain trusted by students, teachers, universities and employers alike.

“Only through rigorous assessment and stable qualifications can we measure education performance and highlight areas where we can improve opportunities for all students.”

Knighted in January 2023 for his services to education, Bauckham has been a member of the Ofqual board since 2018.

He served as chair from January 2021 until January last year, when he became the interim chief regulator.

Previously, he was CEO of the Tenax Schools Academy Trust, a position he stepped down from last January to assume his role at Ofqual.

Bauckham has also been chair of Oak National Academy, an arm’s length body of the DfE, since 2020.

As chief regulator, Bauckham will be responsible for ensuring Ofqual meets its statutory objectives and duties, including upholding standards and “fostering confidence” in qualifications and assessments.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said “with his vast expertise in education, Sir Ian is exceptionally suited to lead Ofqual in maintaining a system that provides all young people with high-quality, rigorous qualifications and training, equipping them with the skills needed to succeed”.