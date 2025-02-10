A London-based public relations training firm has received top grades in its first full Ofsted inspection.

In a glowing report by the watchdog published this morning, Public Relations Communications Association (PRCA) was awarded an ‘outstanding’ in all areas for its strong employer engagement and “exceptional” leadership.

The training arm of the PR professional membership body has been contracted to deliver level four public relations and communications assistant apprenticeships since September 2022.

At the time of its January 8 to 10 inspection, it had 31 adult apprentices enrolled, working at marketing companies and PR consultancies and agencies across England.

The “exceptional” leaders at the ITP provide “outstanding” education, training and support to apprentices, inspectors said.

According to the report, leaders have “enhanced” how they monitor apprenticeship provision since its monitoring visit in September 2023 and collaborate with board members and staff for a “secure oversight and implementation”.

The independent training provider has created three “useful” phases for apprentices to learn the fundamentals of public relations; from learning the PR tools and working with clients before learning how to pitch stories. Finally, they manage their own campaigns and understand crisis and regulation management.

“As a result, apprentices gradually build an in-depth knowledge of the PR industry and conduct activities professionally,” the report said.

This gradual learning comes from a “well-structured” training plan, developed by training coaches and employers with extensive experience and knowledge.

The report said coaches and employers work “extremely well” to thoroughly prepare apprentices for taking on new responsibilities at work.

Ofsted also praised the approach where apprentices shadow colleagues before holding client meetings by themselves so that they can feel confident.

Inspectors noted the “highly effective” techniques to teach the curriculum, which includes discussions, case studies and high-quality presentations.

One example asks apprentices to conduct mock phone calls to journalists which prepares them for doing this at work.

Apprentices are also given immediate developmental feedback in sessions and are guided through the content and structure of their assignments.

Ofsted inspectors commended apprentices for their “positive” attitudes to training and their “exceptional” personal development, confidence and resilience.

PRCA CEO Sarah Waddington said: “This outstanding rating is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, our trainers, and our apprentices. I’m grateful to them all.

“Our apprenticeship programme is designed to provide industry-leading training that equips professionals with the skills and confidence to excel in PR, public affairs and communications. It provides an accessible pathway to the sector and aids social mobility, supporting one of the PRCA’s strategic goals of being inclusive by default.

“We are immensely proud of this achievement and remain committed to delivering excellence in apprenticeship education.”