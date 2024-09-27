English and maths rules in apprenticeships under ‘review’

DfE seeks to ensure policy is 'striking the right balance'

DfE seeks to ensure policy is 'striking the right balance'

A review of English and maths functional skills rules in apprenticeships is underway, according to the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP).

The government announced a series of apprenticeship reforms following the prime minister’s speech at the Labour party conference this week.

On the cards are apprenticeships shorter than 12 months, foundation apprenticeships and the end of some level 7 funding through the levy.

But there was no announcement from the Department for Education on the future of functional skills requirements, which are constantly flagged as among the biggest barriers for apprentices completing their programme.

Under current rules, apprentices must achieve level 1 English and maths functional skills qualifications if they are on a level 2 apprenticeship and did not pass the qualifications at GCSE. And, if a similar learner is on a level 3 or higher apprenticeship, they must achieve functional skills at level 2.

In its response to this week’s announcements, the AELP said that, as part of government apprenticeship reforms, officials are “reviewing the maths and English requirements”. FE Week understands this message was communicated to the training provider membership body through a separate DfE briefing.

Former Labour shadow skills minister Toby Perkins did commit to such a review back in March 2023.

There are hopes among training providers that the DfE will relax functional skills rules to some degree in the coming months.

The DfE told FE Week: “As with all government policy, we continue to keep this policy under review to ensure it is striking the right balance and supports all apprentices to develop their skills.”