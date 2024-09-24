Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Politics, Skills reform

Shorter apprenticeships and level 7 restrictions confirmed by Starmer

PM also pledges to introduce 'foundation' apprenticeships

24 Sep 2024, 15:43

The prime minister has pledged to shorten apprenticeships and restrict employer levy spending on level 7 apprenticeships.

Sir Keir Starmer has also confirmed plans for a new “foundation” apprenticeship, which sound similar to traineeships that were axed under the previous government but are expected to earn participants a wage.

The Labour leader used his conference speech to highlight how Labour will “get our skills system right”.

He said: “We’ve got to give businesses more flexibility to adapt to real training needs and also unlock the pride, the ambition, the pull of the badge of the shirt that young people feel when building a future, not just for themselves but for their community.”

Strarmer said he will also “rebalance funding in our training system back to young people”.

The Department for Education confirmed after the prime minister’s speech that this will include moving some level 7 apprenticeships outside the scope of levy funding – a policy that FE Week revealed was happening last night.

A DfE spokesperson said: “This will involve businesses funding more of their level 7 apprenticeships – equivalent to a master’s degree and often accessed by older or already well qualified employees – outside of the levy.”

New quango Skills England will be tasked with deciding which level 7 apprenticeships will be subject to the restriction.

The new levy will also allow funding for shorter apprenticeships. Skills England will again decide which types of sectors this rule will be open to.

The law currently states that apprenticeships must be a minimum duration of 12 months. The policy was introduced in 2012 but some have complained the requirement is too arbitrary as apprentices can become qualified in a shorter timeframe.

Starmer also announced the development of new, foundation apprenticeships that offer pre-apprenticeship training to young people who are not ready to start a level two or three apprenticeship.

Labour teased plans to introduce a scheme similar to traineeships, scrapped by the previous government due to low take up, in June.

FE Week understands that unlike traineeships, foundation apprenticeships will be a paid job. 

These new apprenticeships will “give young people a route in to careers in critical sectors, enabling them to earn a wage whilst developing vital skills”, a DfE spokesperson said.

A timeline for implementation of these new levy policies is not yet known. The DfE said it will set out further details on the scope of the offer and how it will be accessed in “due course”. 

Skills England’s first report, which provides an initial assessment of the nation’s working skills and future skills needs, was published during Starmer’s speech. Read the report here

Your thoughts

