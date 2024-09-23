Level 7 apprenticeships face the axe in levy reform, sources say

Government to set out plans for new growth and skills levy, including shorter apprenticeships and foundation apprenticeships

The government will remove some level 7 apprenticeships from the scope of levy funding, FE Week understands.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to highlight his plans to reform the apprenticeship levy into a growth and skills levy – so that it can be used to pay for other types of training – during his speech at Labour’s party conference tomorrow.

The announcement is expected to include a move to shorter apprenticeships – meaning the end of the 12-month minimum duration rule in some sectors – and a recommitment to reintroduce a foundation-style pre-apprenticeship.

England’s current apprenticeship budget is at breaking point and is forecast to soon go overspent, largely due to the rise in higher level apprenticeships which are the most expensive to deliver.

Sources have said that part of the government’s plan is to restrict employers’ ability to use their apprenticeship levy contributions to pay for level 7 apprenticeships – an idea that FE Week revealed was on the cards last year.

This would free up a slice of the levy to fund non-apprenticeship training and other priorities including the government’s “youth guarantee”.

The exact or number of apprenticeship standards in line for the chop are not yet known.

Some of the most popular level 7 apprenticeships include the senior leader programme and the accountancy/taxation professional.

FE Week previously revealed that spending on level 6 and 7 apprenticeships soared from £44 million in 2017/18 to £506 million in 2021/22 – hitting £1.325 billion in total over that period. Figures for more recent years are not yet known, but the programmes now account for over a fifth of England’s annual apprenticeship budget.

Spending on level 7 apprenticeships alone rose from £11 million in 2017/18 to £216 million in 2021/22 – totalling £588 million over that period.

Meanwhile, spending on level 2 apprenticeships dropped by a third over that period, from £622 million to £421 million.

Levy spending on those aged 25 and over more than doubled between 2017/18 and 2021/22, growing from £460 million to £934 million.

At the same time, spending on apprenticeships for young people aged 16 to 19 fell by £60 million, or about 10 per cent, from £686 million to £626 million.

